‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, May 1: Wyatt & Flo Kiss After Fighting With Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, May 1, features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who was spending time with the girls in Paris. He told Amelia (Nicola Posener) that he did not realize how much he had missed them. Amelia shared that she thought that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still loved him, per SheKnows Soaps. The nanny opined that she believed that Liam belonged with the girls, even though she knew that he also loved Hope (Annika Noelle). After Liam took a call from Hope, Amelia handed him Phoebe (Isabella de Armas and Redford Prindiville). She told him that the baby was his daughter, because he had always been there for her.

At Forrester Creations, Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) discussed Phoebe. Hope tried to explain the connection that she felt with the baby. She described the “electrical jolt” she felt the first time that she held her. Thomas cautioned Hope that she was not the baby’s mother, and asked her to remember that she is only Phoebe’s aunt.

At Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) apartment, Shauna (Denise Richards) tried to convince her to take the job that Hope had offered her. Flo felt that it would be too much for her to work side-by-side Hope. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) sided with her, and said that it was a horrible idea. Shauna encouraged Flo to leave the past behind and move forward. She wanted Flo to enjoy her birthright as a Logan. Shauna blamed Reese for the situation that Flo was in. She did not want Flo to ruin her future for his sake.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) argued, per Soap Central. He wanted her to join Flo and himself for dinner. Sally said that she was too busy with work. Wyatt was frustrated, because she had been working a lot. Sally was irked because he wanted to spend time with his ex-girlfriend. Wyatt insisted that she was just a friend. Sally left the room in a huff after telling him to enjoy his dinner. However, she had accidentally left her phone in the office. Wyatt read a text message from Thomas which asked Sally to keep their conversations private.

A knock at the door had Shauna and Zoe fleeing to the bedroom. Flo opened the door to Wyatt. She told him that Hope had offered her a job. Wyatt was happy for her. He confided in her, saying that Sally may be keeping secrets from him. He also said that his girlfriend seemed to be very intuitive. He claimed that Sally seemed to know that he had been thinking a lot about Flo lately. Flo grabbed Wyatt’s face and kissed him. The two continued to kiss until Shauna walked in. He invited Flo to dinner, and she accepted.

Later, Shauna, Zoe, and Flo agreed that Flo cannot tell Wyatt. They believed that he would never forgive her for pretending to be Phoebe’s mother. The three ladies made a vow to never tell the truth about Hope’s baby.