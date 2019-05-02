Toni Braxton Shares Heartbreaking Message On Instagram Following The Death Of Her Niece Lauren

Toni Braxton broke her silence following her niece Lauren’s untimely death.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Lauren “Lolo” Braxton passed away on Monday at the age of 24. Lauren is the daughter of Toni’s younger brother Michael. Law enforcement officers were reportedly called to a home in Maryland where they found her unresponsive. Lauren was then pronounced dead by paramedics.

Following the news of Lauren’s death, many members of the Braxton family and Lauren’s loved ones paid a tribute to her on social media. Toni’s message, however, was noticeably missing. One day after the news broke, Toni posted a photo of her and Lauren on Wednesday to her 2.9 million Instagram followers. In the photo, the two are at an event and are in full glam. Toni shared that she was in “disbelief” at Lauren’s sudden death. The “Breathe Again” songstress received immense support from her followers after the post.

“So sorry for your loss. Keeping #TheBraxton family in my prayers,” one follower wrote.

“Sorry for your loss praying for you and your family,” said another.

Toni’s sisters Trina and Traci also took to their social media accounts to remember their niece. According to Hollywood Life, Traci spoke to TMZ shortly after news of Lauren’s passing was announced on Tuesday.

“LoLo was more than my niece, she was my daughter; and I, my son and husband are truly heartbroken over her passing,” Traci said.

Lauren’s cause of death was reportedly due to a heart condition. Hollywood Life shared that the young woman dealt with a heart condition for several years prior to her death. Police reports state that Lauren collapsed while talking to a friend. After collapsing, she was reportedly unresponsive for 10 minutes before her friend called the police. While an autopsy has not been confirmed, her father stated that her heart condition was to blame.

The Inquisitr shared that Lauren leaves behind one child. Lauren reportedly led a private life and didn’t appear on Braxton Family Values starring her famous aunts. Lauren did, however, share how much she loved her family and said they were what she “lived for.”

Lauren’s family and friends continue to remember the young mother on social media. Shante Traynham, who is the manager for Braxton matriarch Evelyn Braxton and publicist to Toni’s sister Towanda, asks that the family be left to grieve in private, per Hollywood Life. Lauren’s father, Michael, has yet to speak out about losing his daughter publicly. He has, however, received immense support from his over 10,000 Instagram followers expressing their condolences on his already published posts.