‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Gina Tognoni Begins Her Farewell To Phyllis And Genoa City

The Young and the Restless star, Gina Tognoni, announced that she’s in her last week of filming as Phyllis Summers for the show this week. Recently, a shocking casting move revealed that Michelle Stafford is returning to the role of Phyllis.

A Daytime Emmy Winner for her portrayal of Phyllis, Tognoni took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself beside some gorgeous flowers from Matty Kane. In her caption, Tognoni revealed that this is her last week filming the role of Phyllis. General Hospital‘s Nina Reeves actress Michelle Stafford will take over the character sometime this summer. Stafford brought Phyllis to life in Genoa City from 1994 to 2013. According to The Inquisitr, Tognoni took over in 2014, and before that, she brought Kelly Cramer to life on One Life To Live as well as Dinah Marler on Guiding Light.

Several of Tognoni’s co-stars, as well as many of her, followers chimed in with support.

Sharon Case, who portrays Sharon on the show, left a heart emoji along with many exclamation marks. Christel Khalil (Lily) also left some hearts on the post as did Bryton James (Devon), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), and Daniel Goddard (Cane).

Traci Abbott actress, Beth Maitland, wrote, “How magnificent you are!!”

Kate Linder (Esther) replied, “Absolutely gorgeous and so are you!”

Then, former Y&R actress Alice Hunter, who was Kerry/Dominique in Genoa City, wrote, “You’re so stunning in this photo I didn’t even notice the flowers!”

Loading...

Many fans also offered words of encouragement to the actress as she finishes this chapter of her career. One wrote, “Loved Kelly Kramer, loved Dinah Marler, but you made Phyllis Summers enjoyable again after you took over the role. Thanks for a wonderful portrayal of Phyllis. I hope you feel the love and support of your fans. We are with you every step of the way.”

Currently, on the show, Phyllis is near rock bottom. She’s basically blackmailed Billy (Jason Thompson) for the money to start a new accessories business. Because Billy wants to ensure his ill-advised revenge tryst with Summer (Hunter King) stays under wraps, he went ahead and “invested” in Phyllis’s latest venture, and he even told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about it. However, he failed to disclose the real reason he gave his ex-fiance the money. If Victoria realizes that Billy bedded her niece, she may feel differently about getting married to him again.

It will be interesting to see where the storyline goes next and how things will change when Stafford resumes the role.