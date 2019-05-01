WWE News: WWE Announces Next Show In Saudi Arabia And The Huge Return Of Goldberg

The event is not shocking, but the headliner certainly is.

The last time WWE held a show in Saudi Arabia was back in November when Crown Jewel was headlined by DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction. That event had a lot happen and that includes the WWE return of Hulk Hogan, but this next event appears to have an even bigger comeback in store. On Wednesday, WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia was announced for June and the description of the event states that Bill Goldberg is going to be there.

Yes, Goldberg.

The official website of WWE made the announcement early on Wednesday, and it states that the company is heading to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Along with the Saudi General Sports Authority, WWE will put on a show which will stream live on the WWE Network at 8 p.m. AST on June 7, 2019.

This will mark the third event WWE has held in Saudi Arabia with Crown Jewel in November of 2018 and The Greatest Royal Rumble in late April of last year. Another event in the Kingdom was expected for this summer, but no official announcement had been made until now.

As of this time, there isn’t a name for the event and no details on when tickets will go on sale or what matches will be held, but that will likely be coming very soon.

WWE Superstars return to Jeddah on Friday, June 7. https://t.co/249hgsrryW pic.twitter.com/IXMLXXFz4b — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019

While there aren’t a lot of details out regarding the event, WWE did drop a handful of names for those who will be appearing in Saudi Arabia.

“The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar…”

It is not shocking to see Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles on that list. That includes the WWE Champion, the WWE Universal Champion, and a few of the biggest and most popular superstars on the entire roster.

The Undertaker is also not overly shocking as he returned to Monday Night Raw the day after WrestleMania 35 and confronted Elias. Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 35 when he lost the Universal Title to Seth Rollins, and it appears as if he’s not done with WWE just yet.

One more name is listed and it is incredibly shocking to see Goldberg named for the Saudi Arabia event.

WWE

Goldberg hasn’t been seen in WWE since the night after WrestleMania 33 where he gave a bit of a “farewell speech” but not necessarily a retirement announcement. This was the night after he faced Brock Lesnar and lost the WWE Universal Championship to “The Beast Incarnate.”

Right now, WWE has not said anything regarding what Goldberg is going to do at the event in Saudi Arabia, but one has to wonder if he’ll have a match or simply make an appearance. If it is the latter, he may just show up since it is a huge event for the WWE Network and give a promo as Hulk Hogan did last year.