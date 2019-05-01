Jonas Brothers Announce ‘Happiness Begins’ Summer 2019 Tour

The trio will be performing 40 shows across the nation after the release of their comeback album.

This is not a drill. After two months of teasing, the Jonas Brothers have finally announced their official comeback tour. Starting in August, the beloved 2000’s boy band will travel across North America to perform their classic hits as well as their latest work. The Jonas Brothers announced the news in a statement on Wednesday, just one week after unveiling their upcoming album Happiness Begins, according to Billboard.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas shared the tour dates via their social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon. The 40-date tour, which kicks off on August 7 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, will feature additional artists Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the trio said in an official statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The Happiness Begins tour will include performances in both small and large markets, such as Boston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto and more. On August 29, the Jonas Brothers will perform at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time since 2008.

The Jonas Brothers’ travels will conclude with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 20.

An American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard pre-sale for tickets will begin on May 7 at 10 a.m. In addition, fans can now register for the Verified Fan pre-sale starting May 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m.

The former Disney stars teased the tour on Tuesday evening with a cryptic message on social media, Us Weekly reported.

“#HappinessBegins tomorrow,” a tweet read.

I’m going on tour with the @jonasbrothers!!! I have been so so excited to tell you all, can’t wait ???? #HappinessBeginsTourhttps://t.co/9kKtZrIUwy pic.twitter.com/aq8jhaU6ts — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 1, 2019

In addition, the group shared a short clip from their performance at Radio City Music Hall in October 2012, just one year before their split.

Along with their big surprise on Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers revealed that the group’s new album, which is set to release on June 7, is now available to pre-order. Eager fans can also purchase some official merchandise from their brand new online store, which includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, cassette tapes, PopSockets, mugs, and more.

Just last week, the three brothers unveiled the cover art for Happiness Begins along with their own sweet messages to celebrate the success of their reunion after seven years apart. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kevin revealed that he is “most proud” of this album.

“After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one,” he wrote on Twitter. “Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”