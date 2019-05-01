Lala Kent Deletes Instagram Pics Of Fiancé Randall Emmett After Embarrassing 50 Cent Feud

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star deleted multiple photos of her man, including her engagement announcement.

Lala Kent has wiped her Instagram page clean of her fiancé Randall Emmett, and now fans wonder if there’s trouble in paradise for the Bravo star and her man. In the aftermath of a massive social media fight with 50 Cent over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star appears to have deleted or archived nearly all of the photos of her 48-year-old fiancé on her Instagram page, including a highly-viewed upload from the couple’s engagement last September, Us Weekly reports.

Kent and Emmett first got together in late 2017 and kept their relationship on the down-low, but by last summer the filmmaker was finally seen on Kent’s social media page. But fans are now hard pressed to find any trace of Rand on the Give Them Lala Beauty founder’s Instagram, and the timing of her purge is interesting.

Most suspect is a now-deleted image from last September when Lala Kent excitedly announced she was engaged to the wealthy filmmaker.

According to E! News, in the since-deleted post, Lala wrote, “I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé… I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

While Lala Kent appears to have gone on a deleting spree, the Bravo star and beauty mogul did keep up one photo from her engagement celebration with Randall Emmett last December. The image, dated December 16, 2018, features Lala gazing lovingly at her man at their engagement party as they celebrated with family and friends.

“I told him last night, if we get caught up in the celebration with our beautiful friends and family, just glance at me from across the room, and we will remember it’s just you and me,” Kent captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Lala added that the night was “so full of love.”

While Randall Emmett’s face has been mostly removed from Lala Kent’s Instagram page, the 28-year-old Bravo beauty is still all over his. In fact, Emmett just posted a photo of him and Lala embracing in their kitchen, and he captioned it by saying he had a “fun night” with his fiancée.

Vanderpump Rules fans have noticed that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are not currently following each other on Instagram. It is unclear if they ever did to begin with.

Lala Kent’s Insta purge comes days after she and Randall Emmett became embroiled in a bizarre social media feud with Emmett’s longtime friend 50 Cent. The rap legend first called out Kent as a “h*e” after viewing a scene on Vanderpump Rules in which she boasted about how Emmett gifted her a Ranger Rover the day after she slept with him for the first time. 50 later targeted Emmett, whom he claimed owed him a million dollars, and demanded he pays up.

Amid the feud, the Grammy-winning rapper posted screenshots of embarrassing text messages from Randall Emmett in which he begged 50 to stop texting him. At one point, Emmett said he was going to the ER because he feared he was having a heart attack. After a weekend of trolling by 50 Cent, Randall Emmett reportedly wired him the full $1 million on Monday morning. The “In Da Club” rapper then called a truce.

While all traces of the 50 feud have been deleted, the whole thing showed Emmett, a wealthy movie producer, in an unflattering light. TooFab notes that during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lala Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder called the fight “very dark” and said she was “grossed out” by it.

And fellow WWHL guest Cecily Strong pointed out that “Rand really emasculated himself.”

“I mean, those [text messages] were — wow — I needed to faint. They were so much,” the Saturday Night Live star said.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.