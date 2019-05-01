Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Gets Kicked Out Of The Loft

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 1, reveal that there will be some big drama with some of Salem’s couples, as well as in the race for the next mayor of the city.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) continue to grow more and more furious with the events transpiring between Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

The pair, who recently got married in hopes of keeping Haley from being deported, will now force Claire to move out of the loft, where she lives with Tripp and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Tripp and Haley won’t be able to risk having Claire live there any longer. They are trying to convince the ICE agent who has been watching them like a hawk that they are a real couple, they’re in love, and that their marriage isn’t solely for the purpose of a green card. If Tripp’s “ex-girlfriend,” Claire, is living with the pair then the marriage will look fake and give the agent even more cause for suspicion.

Of course, Claire wants nothing more than to get rid of Haley. She doesn’t care about helping her, although she’s been putting on a facade in order to keep Tripp on her good side. All the while she’s been plotting with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) to take Haley down and get her deported.

In the latest #DAYS, Eve and Jack revel in the latest polls.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/0lbTHLMXPq — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also see Dr. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) make a surprise return to Salem in order to support her boyfriend, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), during his mayoral debate with Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

As many fans will remember, Valerie left Salem last year after she was offered the job of her dreams in Washington, D.C. The couple decided to try to keep their relationship going and do the long distance thing. However, ever since Abe began working with his assistant, Sheila, things have been different.

Abe and Sheila seem to have feelings for one another, and even recently shared a kiss. The pair decided that it was inappropriate for them to do so since they work together. However, it seems that they’re both still interested. Valerie returning to town could be a damper on those feelings and force Abe to figure out what he really wants.

In addition, Abe will have to face off against Jack in yet another debate. The last one didn’t go so well, and it seems that this one will also be a disaster as Jack is set to pull a shocking stunt during the event.

Fans can watch all of the drama unfold when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.