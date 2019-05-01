Kaley Cuoco Shares Emotional Moment From ‘Big Bang Theory’s Final Group Scene

The past few weeks have been a roller-coaster of emotions for the cast of The Big Bang Theory, who have been shooting the final episodes of the show’s epic last season. And all the emotions culminated on Tuesday, when the gang shot their final group scene together.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the hit TV series, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the beloved cast members — herself, Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette), Simon Helberg (Howard), and Mayim Bialik (Amy) — all sharing one giant adorable group hug after shooting their final scene together.

Kaley revealed it was a wrap on their show after 12 years of working together on the critically-acclaimed sitcom. She also documented their last day on set on her Instagram stories, which also included them visiting the fans who were waiting outside to try and get a seat in the studio audience for that last episode, a standing ovation for show creator Chuck Lorre, and even a triple birthday celebration for Johnny, Kunal, and Melissa.

The actors’ families were also on set to watch them do their thing one last time, and Kaley posted a photo that is sure to bring fans to tears as it showed the furniture in what was once Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment (but eventually became Penny and Leonard’s home) covered up in sheets and ready to be disassembled.

For the last few days, cast members have been posting loving tributes to the hit CBS show, which saw them all working and growing together for over a decade. Jim Parsons shared a photo of Sheldon’s old apartment door, 4A, alongside an emotional caption where he admitted to struggling to find the right words to express his feelings, and thanked all BBT fans for their continued support over the years.

It was reportedly the 46-year-old’s wish to distance himself from the world of sitcoms that prompted the series to end after a historic 12-year rum. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Parsons talked about their decision to end the show in a recent interview.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang.”

“It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone,” he added.

Fans can catch The Big Bang Theory’s series finale on Thursday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on CBS.