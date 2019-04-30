‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Trailer: Cersei Lannister Waits For War

As the dust settles on the battle for Winterfell, Daenerys turns her sights to King's Landing.

As the dust settles from what has been billed as the most epic battle ever produced on television, fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones are looking forward to the lead up to another great battle, this time against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “The Long Night”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Fans had already speculated that the final season of Game of Thrones would be, essentially, broken up into two halves. The first half has dealt with the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his dead army after he broke down the Wall in the Season 7 finale and marched forward into the North of Westeros.

Now that the Night King has been defeated by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) at the Battle of Winterfell, the second half of the season will deal with the battle for the iron throne.

Cersei Lannister is waiting in King’s Landing and hasn’t been seen since Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 8 as the North dealt with the threat of the dead. However, the latest trailer for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 shows that the series will certainly return to King’s Landing.

Cersei and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) are seen in the clip for Episode 4 looking out over Cersei’s newly acquired Golden Company. As C|Net points out, while Cersei doesn’t know it yet, she definitely has the upper hand regarding troop power as many of the Unsullied and most of the Dothraki were decimated in last week’s episode of Game of Thrones.

While Cersei may have the bigger army, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is still confident as she gives her remaining army a pep talk in the Episode 4 trailer.

Helen Sloan / HBBO

“We have won the great war,” Daenerys says. “Now we will win the last war.”

Daenerys then goes on to claim — mostly likely about Cersei — that they will “rip her out, root and stem.”

Loading...

Of course, with Arya Stark on their side, perhaps there won’t be another massive battle in the final season of Game of Thrones. Maybe Arya will simply sneak in and kill Cersei while no one is watching. However, with three more episodes left and the propensity for HBO to do things on an enormous scale in Game of Thrones, this seems unlikely, which means that fans will just have to wait it out a little longer until Episode 4 airs on Sunday night in order to find out more.

You can view the trailer for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET.