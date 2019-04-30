Brand New Table-Service Restaurant Announced For Toy Story Land – The Roundup Rodeo BBQ

The new land at Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a brand new dining location.

There have been a lot of big things happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and even more coming in the near future. As reported by The Inquisitr, the third park of Walt Disney World will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, but big things were revealed on Tuesday. Toy Story Land, which opened last year, is going to have a brand new table-service dining location coming and it is going to be called the Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed that the new location will bring a rootin’ tootin’ good time to guests who want to dine like and with a toy. It is not yet known if this is going to be a character dining location, but it’s still very early in the development of everything.

There isn’t a lot of information known about the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, but a description of the dining location was revealed for all to think about.

“Using three cardboard boxes cut and taped together, Andy has created a new rodeo arena using some of his favorite toys, games, and play sets. And while some pieces are definitely western-themed, what makes this rodeo special is the broad assortment of toys that have been brought together to create a fun, colorful mashup-atmosphere that only a child could create. “

Just like the land that Andy created in his own backyard which went on to become Toy Story Land, the new restaurant will also be from his own imagination and creative mind.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant is coming to #ToyStoryLand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/L2evvWGMZt pic.twitter.com/VSR2EnJLDJ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 30, 2019

The Roundup Rodeo BBQ is going to be located near the main entrance of Toy Story Land as guests approach it from Pixar Place or the Animation Courtyard. At the entrance of the land, a statue of Sheriff Woody greets those walking into Andy’s backyard, and the restaurant will be to the right as you enter.

Upon entering the (thankfully) air-conditioned location, guests will be surrounded by rodeo festivities and western happenings. While it has not been confirmed that it will or won’t be a character dining location, Disney did say that guests will spot some of their favorite Disney*Pixar characters scattered around.

For now, they are simply saying that those characters will be in the form of toys, game pieces, and the like.

The Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be an “immersive restaurant” for guests to not only dine in Toy Story Land but also find new ways to play. At this time, the quick-service location known as Woody’s Lunch Box is the only place to grab food in the land, but that will soon change. An exact opening date isn’t yet known, but hopefully, that will be revealed soon.