Khloe Kardashian Sends Another Subliminal Message To Tristan Thompson On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly not ready to reconcile with Tristan Thompson just yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a possible subliminal message to the NBA star ex on Tuesday, according to InTouch Weekly. In the somewhat shady post, Kardashian shares that she isn’t waiting for Thompson to make up his mind about being with her.

“You can’t make someone be ready for what you’re ready for, and you’re not obligated to wait around for them to make up their mind,” The Good American CEO posted on her Instagram Stories.

Kardashian also reposted a quote that shared similar sentiments on Sunday, April 28. The meme suggested that a person will show the person they love that they want to be with them and want to make it work. Kardashian’s social media messages come shortly after she and Thompson reunited for their daughter True’s first birthday, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

While the Kocktails with Khloe alum seemingly has mixed feelings regarding her relationship with Thompson, members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan seem to think the couple, who began dating in 2016, will find their way back to each other. Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney, spoke about the pair’s relationship when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. During the interview, Kourtney weighed in on whether or not she thinks True’s parents will get back together.

“I don’t think that deeply into it, but I know that she’s very strong and I just feel like she’s in a really good place. I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years … I think she’s really good at dealing with her emotions. I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is.”

Kardashian and Thompson split earlier this year after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly caught making out with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. The two were rumored to also be seen canoodling at SHOREBar in Los Angeles before the model went to Thompson’s Los Angeles home. While Woods denied she slept with Thompson when she appeared on Red Table Talk in March, she did admit that Thompson kissed her. Woods also admitted that she intentionally lied to both Jenner and Kardashian by not disclosing that Thompson kissed her. While Kardashian and Thompson are reportedly on speaking terms for True, she has yet to publicly speak to Woods.