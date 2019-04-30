Duchess Meghan Is Getting Support From The #SussexSquad Online

As Markle prepares to have her baby, strangers online have her back.

As the world awaits the arrival of the latest royal baby, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continues to take her lumps online and in the media, but while she has her opposition, which sadly seems to include family members like her half-sister, she has a growing band of supporters whom she has never met.

Good Morning America says that they call themselves the #SussexSquad and they share their thoughts online to let Meghan Markle know that someone has her back. The members of the #SussexSquad are from around the work, in the U.S. and the U.K. in particular, and they take on those who post negative information.

Bryndis Roberts, who is an Atlanta lawyer and a member of the #SussexSquad says that the inference by some that Duchess Meghan’s supporters are losers hiding behind a keyboard is false.

“We’re not people living in our parents’ basements who are tied to a computer and tweeting 24/7. We have families. We have jobs. We have other interests, but we have come together in our love and support for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.”

Roberts, who chose the name “Sussex Squad,” says that she has followed the British royals since childhood, and was a fan of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle ‘may break tradition and choose an African baby name’ https://t.co/jeoTzwsA5P — The Sun (@TheSun) April 25, 2019

Roberts adds that she was pleased to see that the prince followed his mother’s example when it comes to being involved in charitable works, and believes that he found a great match in Markle.

As part of the #SussexSquad Roberts explains that the intention is to fight the negative with the positive, and simply show support for the Duchess of Sussex, giving more space to the positive stories than the negative.

“Many of us, we did feel that Duchess Meghan was not being fairly portrayed in the media. Using the power of social media that we all recognized, we wanted to retweet positive things about both of them, to share information about their activities.”

The #SussexSquad can be spotted on the Instagram page of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, ready to check those who pop by to simply be nasty, to make comments about the duchess’ pregnancy and to smear the couple. The people behind the #SussexSquad now have their own Instagram account @SussexSquad, which is run by Vee, a real estate agent from Florida. She says she realizes that stories and comments using Markle’s name mean big business, but it’s important not to let the racially-tinged comments be washed away.