Demi Lovato Makes A Surprise Visit On Wilmer Valderrama’s Livestream

Singer Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance on Wilmer Valderrama’s livestream event on Instagram over the weekend, which was shared on Twitter by several accounts.

The two had a fun, laughter-filled conversation, suggesting the two are still on good terms since their breakup in 2016.

After joking around for a few moments, Valderrama told Lovato she looked awesome, to which she replied he did, too.

“I’m done with work on Wednesday so holla at your boy,” the actor said.

“See you, angel. Love you!” he said before Lovato signed off.

Most fans will recall that the couple dated for six years after they met in 2010. When they broke up, Valderrama shared the news on his Instagram account with a statement from both of them.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the statement said.

“We will always be supportive of one another,” the message added.

And it looks as though they are doing just that. When Lovato needed support during a rough time in her life, Valderrama was there for her. TMZ reported that the actor rushed to be with Lovato when she was in rehab in July 2018. The report said that he had flown to be her on several occasions and that the two were even spotted a few times at a Starbucks.

A source also told PEOPLE in 2016 that the two were “super, super close and have a crazy love for each other.”

In addition, Entertainment Tonight reported that in her documentary, Then and Now, the singer admitted that she had never loved anyone quite like she loved Valderrama. When asked about possibly getting back together, she said she did not know.

“You never know what’s going to happen. And I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

A source told PEOPLE that getting back together is not totally out of the question.

“They’re extremely close friends but there’s always potential they could give a romantic relationship another try,” the source said.

But either way, these two looked like the best of friends in the short video.

Meanwhile, both are staying busy. Valderrama is currently starring in the television series NCIS, and earlier in the month, Lovato posted a photo on Instagram where she shared that she had been training on some Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.