Pink Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage She Suffered As A Teen

“Just Give Me A Reason” singer Pink has opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered as a teenager. The performer spoke with USA Today about her latest, upcoming album, Hurts 2B Human, and ahead of the release, she’s shared some of the inspiration behind the lyrics of what could likely become her latest hits.

In one of the songs, “Happy,” Pink explores a time in her young life when she felt as though her body had betrayed her. She shares through the lyrics of the song that ever since she was 17-years old, she’s hated her body, and has felt as though her body has hated her back.

“The reason I said (that) is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage. And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do.”

Pink added that since that time, she’s had several other miscarriages. She also stressed the importance of talking through your pain and finding an outlet of expression for those times when you just can’t seem to cope. For her, it’s penning beautiful music.

The singer also shared that at the urging of her pal, and former assistant, Laura Wilson, she decided to attend therapy for the first time at age 22. She’s been with the same therapist ever since, and said that she loves talking through her problems because it helps her to see what her “blind spots” are, and getting raw and emotional with her problems is easy for her because she has a great sense of humor.

“I’m extremely self-deprecating, and when (expletive) goes bad – which in any life is inevitable – you’ve just got to find the funny. It’s because I can laugh that I can cry so hard,” she added.

Finding a village, which includes her husband, Carey Hart, has been an important part of keeping her mental health in check as well. Though the couple has seen its share of ups and downs since linking up in 2001 — including a year-long split in 2008 — they see themselves as a team and a solid unit, and they cite couples therapy as a reason why their relationship remains so strong to this day.

Pink further revealed that this latest album isn’t as “angsty,” nor does it explore the rough patches in her marriage to Hart like previous records have.