Kate Middleton Given Highest Honor By Queen On Wedding Anniversary To Prince William

Kate Middleton was awarded one of the highest honors from Queen Elizabeth on the day of her wedding anniversary to Prince William. People Magazine reported that the ruling monarch of England awarded her granddaughter-in-law a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest possible rank she could achieve in that position.

The duchess’s award was given personally by the queen for services to the Sovereign, reported the royal family’s official website.

The Royal Victorian Order was created by Queen Victoria in 1896 to allow her to recognize people who helped her or represented her, reported People. This is a great honor for Middleton to receive as when her husband Prince William eventually takes the throne, she will become Queen of England.

In the past, other members of the royal family have also been awarded the honor, including Queen Elizabeth’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Camilla Parker-Bowles, wife of Prince Charles and Middleton’s mother-in-law. The queen also bestowed the honor on her husband Prince Philip on their 70th wedding anniversary.

People reported that the medallion Middleton will sport as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order is an ornate Maltese cross surrounded by an eight-pointed silver star.

Middleton and her grandmother-in-law have always had a close relationship, so it is no surprise she has given her this great honor for the service she provides the royal family as a new generation of royals emerge with their own way of working for and interacting with their subjects.

Later this morning Duchess Kate will join the Queen to officially open @KingsCollegeLon’s #BushHouse. The pair (pictured on their first engagement together in 2012) will watch robotics demos, meet students on the virtual trading floor and check out one of two new roof terraces. pic.twitter.com/rcUj0Uz6zk — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 19, 2019

In March of this year, Middleton and Queen Elizabeth made their first joint appearance together in quite some time.

In Style reported that the royal twosome visited King’s College to officially open Bush House in London. The queen and Middleton’s last solo outing was exactly seven years earlier in March 2012 when they visited Leicester together as Middleton was still adjusting to her life as the newly-minted Duchess of Cambridge.

Middleton and Prince William recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Together, the couple shares three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Express reported that shortly after his son’s engagement to Middleton, Prince Charles was asked about his feelings on the happy news. Charles famously commented, “They have been practicing long enough.”

William was allegedly not going to be rushed to the altar after hearing of how his mother, the late Princess Diana, and his father Prince Charles were pushed into marriage once they began dating because Diana was a “suitable bride” for the future King of England, noted the book The Making of a Royal Romance.

