Salma Hayek Stuns In A Leather Catsuit & Blonde Wig At 52

Salma's showing off her amazing curves in a stunning new photo.

Salma Hayek is showing off her insane curves in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous actress shared a new snap with her almost 10 million followers on the social media site as her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, visited her on the set of her movie The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the upcoming sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

In the stunning snap shared on April 30, Salma could be seen holding on tight to Pinault as she wrapped her arms and her leg around him while rocking a tight leather jumpsuit and a curly blonde wig.

Hayek, who looked years younger than her actual age of 52, was actually in character in the role of Sonia Kincaid, who’s the wife of Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid character.

In the caption of the photo, the mom to 11-year-old Valentina explained that her husband of a decade had come to the set of the upcoming movie to pay her a visit. The star wrote the message both in English and in her native language of Spanish, as Salma originally hails from Coatzacoalcos in Mexico.

But while Hayek was showing off her body at 52-years-old in her tight leather catsuit, this certainly isn’t the first sultry look at her character she’s given fans recently.

The Inquisitr reported just last week that Hayek gave fans a look at a pretty intimate “secret tattoo” her character Sonia has in the action movie sequel.

Taking to Instagram, Salma posed without a top as she revealed the faux tattoo to her millions of social media followers with a picture that showed the outline of a flying bird on her chest.

As for how the star stays in the amazing shape she’s been showing off on social media recently, Hayek has revealed some of her big secrets to staying fit and healthy in the past.

Speaking to Closer, the stunning actress admitted that she has a number on the scale that she considers to be her limit and knows she has to work harder in the gym when she hits that figure.

“You have to weigh yourself every day, and you have to have an alarm number. When you get to that number, you have to start putting it in reverse,” she said, admitting that she doesn’t enjoy exercising but does it because she know she has to.

“I don’t like to exercise, so I have to force myself to do it, because I know it’s good for my health.”

“Usually if I’m home it’s easier to establish an exercise routine, but when I’m out of town shooting a movie it becomes more complicated,” Salma shared. “When I’m in Los Angeles I try to do pilates every week. I’m working with a wonderful instructor in France who teaches a unique combination of yoga and pilates.”

The stunning actress also admitted to the magazine that she knows she pushes the limits of her body.

“I’m not a skinny girl. I push it. I’m at the limit of chubbiness at all times,” Hayek joked in the 2012 interview.