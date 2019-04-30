Carrie Underwood’s 3-Month-Old Son Sleeps Through Tour Rehearsals In Sweetest Photo

Carrie's little guy couldn't make it through rehearsals for her new tour.

Carrie Underwood treated fans to an adorable look at her baby boy Jacob Bryan in a new photo shared to her Instagram account on April 30. Giving her followers a rare glimpse at her youngest son – who was born on January 21 – the mom of two posted the snap which showed him snoozing through as she rehearsed for her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” which kicks off tomorrow (May 1) in North Carolina.

Though Carrie hasn’t shared a whole lot of photos of her baby boy over the past few months, she posted the snap which showed him bathing in the blue light of her tour rehearsals with a huge pair of ear defenders on his ears.

Little Jacob was resting on someone’s shoulder while joining his mom for rehearsals and had his little eyes closed as he enjoyed a snooze rather than checking out his mom on stage.

In the caption, Underwood joked about how her little guy was far more interested in getting in a nap than checking out her latest stage show, which will see her on the road across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. until October.

The snap marked a very rare occasion that Carrie or husband Mike Fisher have actually shared a photo of his face with the world, which came just one day after The Inquisitr shared an impossibly cute photo of the couple’s eldest son, 4-year-old Isaiah, out on the water and fishing with his daddy.

Underwood’s millions of fans were clearly loving getting to see the star’s little family.

“Absolutely beautiful! Enjoy every little second,” one fan told the mom of two in response to her latest social media upload. Another then commented that the 3-month-old was “So precious” alongside a red heart emoji.

“That is one lucky kid to have such an awesome momma who despite touring is so present and there for him!” another told Underwood.

The seriously sweet photo marked one of the best looks at little Jacob fans of the country superstar have gotten since he was born back in January.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, the “Southbound” singer’s most recent photo of her second born son only showed his tiny bare feet as they enjoyed some mother/son time together.

Carrie has been a little bit more open about sharing peeks at the stage for her new tour, though.

The Inquisitr also reported last week that the country superstar gave fans a good look at the stage as she rehearsed for the huge show, which will see her perform in the middle of the arena in a 360-degree setting as she heads from town to town over the next few months.