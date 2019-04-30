Khalid Becomes The Most Streamed Artist In The World

Over the weekend, it was revealed that “Young Dumb & Broke” hitmaker, Khalid is now the most streamed artist in the world on Spotify.

The 21-year-old took to social media to let his fans know while also thanking them.

R&B songstress Kehlani took to Twitter to celebrate the news with him.

“A 21-YEAR-OLD BLACK BOY IS THE NUMBER ONE MOST LISTENED TO ARTIST IN THE WORLD EXCELLENCE,” the “Nights Like This” Grammy-nominated singer posted.

He currently has over 50.1 million monthly listeners on the app.

“Spotify officially had 207 million active users worldwide at the close of last year. Today’s news, therefore, suggests that somewhere close to a quarter of Spotify’s total global audience has listened to Khalid at some point in the past month,” according to Music Business Worldwide.

On April 5, Khalid released his second studio album, Free Spirit, which was an instant success. The record topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts while so far peaking at No. 2 in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and No. 3 in the Netherlands and Sweden.

His debut, American Teen, enjoyed a lot of success too. While peaking at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, the album double platinum there too. It’s singles, “Location,” and “Young Dumb & Broke” went multi-platinum around the world entering him into superstardom.

Last year, Khalid was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Song for “Location,” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for his debut, American Teen. That same year he won R&B Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Best New Artist in 2017 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In late 2018, Khalid released an EP titled Suncity which consisted of seven tracks including the two singles “Better” and “Saturday Nights,” which are included on his second studio album.

He collaborated with Halsey and Benny Blanco on the monster hit, “Eastside” which topped the U.K. singles chart. On Spotify, the single has over 645 million streams.

His collaboration with Normani, “Love Lies,” became Khalid’s first top 10 single on the U.S. Billboard 100 chart. The single was taken from the Love Simon movie soundtrack. The track went platinum in the U.K., double platinum in the U.S., three times platinum in Canada, and four times platinum in Australia.

Other collaborations in his career include Marshmello, Alessia Cara, Logic, Calvin Harris, and Pink to name a few.

While attending the BRIT Awards this year, Khalid spoke to “New Rules” chart topper, Dua Lipa. In a Capital FM interview, he revealed he wanted to work with her on some new music which The Inquisitr recently reported. He claims they both agreed that they would both try and work together on something.