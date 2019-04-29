Reese Witherspoon’s Family Suffers Heartbreaking Loss, ‘Big Little Lies’ Fans Rally To Lend Their Support

Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon and her family are navigating some difficult times this week after having to face a heartbreaking farewell. The actress took to her Instagram page to share the news and fans are anxious to send Reese and her family their love.

Sunday morning, Witherspoon shared a photo to Instagram showing a handsome German shepherd dog. Reese explained that this was Nash, and that he had just passed away.

Witherspoon didn’t share much in the way of details regarding Nash’s passing. However, she did share some heartwarming wishes about how she hopes he’s doing up in “Dog Heaven.”

Reese has 17.4 million followers on Instagram, and more than 308,000 of them have already shown their love for this tribute to the family’s sweet dog. Many people also added comments to lend their support and several fellow celebrities sent their love.

Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippee, her first child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, simply commented “sweet nashy” with a heart emoji. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer noted that she was sorry for the family’s loss, as did fellow actresses Courtney Cox, Molly Sims, and Isla Fisher.

Singer Mariah Carey posted loving sentiments too, as did actress January Jones. Fans remarked on what a sweet dog Nash seemed to be and many shared their own personal stories about having to say goodbye to a furry loved ones.

Those who follow Reese on Instagram have seen Nash and the family’s other two dogs before. For example, back in February, Witherspoon shared a shot to Instagram showing Nash standing near the front door of the family’s home alongside Pepper and Hank. According to a piece on Mindfood a while back, Pepper is a French Bulldog and Hank is a labrador.

Last fall, Page A Day noted that Reese’s family has also shown love for a bull terrier who is named LouAnn. Witherspoon’s farm is also said to be home to a couple of donkeys, about 20 chickens, two pigs, and several goats.

Fans of Witherspoon’s are used to typically seeing a fun array of peppy and motivational posts on Reese’s Instagram page. The actress not only has Season 2 of Big Little Lies debuting soon, she has built an empire and she regularly touts various projects and products.

In this case, however, Reese Withspoon’s fans are certainly glad that she took the time to share a more difficult post. Nash appears to have been a well-loved dog and Reese’s fans wasted no time in stepping up to help her celebrate the pup’s life.