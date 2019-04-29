Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Ex Darren Aronofsky With Pal David O. Russell

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is known for her great sense of humor, and the Hollywood star did not disappoint at a recent talk, per Page Six.

The Hunger Games actress was at a discussion on Saturday — appearing alongside her mentor, David O. Russell, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The two had worked together on hits such as American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook, the latter of which earned Lawrence her Academy Award.

During the talk, Russell began to reminisce on the topic of how the two of them first met at an AFI luncheon.

“She was talking to — is it okay that I say this?” began Russell, stopping when he realized he was about to bring up her ex-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky.

“Yes,” Lawrence replied.

Russell then continued, finishing that Lawrence was talking to the Requiem for a Dream director. Jennifer returned with a trademark quip in response.

“Did a lot of networking at that lunch, I guess!”

Jennifer dated Aronofsky for around a year while the two collaborated on the film mother!, which ended up flopping both with critics and at the box office. At the time Lawrence was 26, while Darren was 48.

Jennifer Lawrence at a talk with David O. Russell Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

In 2017, a source told People that the two quickly became close while working together.

“Each was infatuated with the other. She was attracted to his brilliance and education, and he was in awe of her talent and personality.”

However, the source added that their relationship — which ended two months after mother! was released — was always doomed for failure.

“There is a huge age difference, and they are different people. Each has to look practically to the future. Jen has yet to figure out her life and how it will evolve. He has responsibilities in life that she has yet to experience.”

It seems as if Jennifer has indeed figured out her life, with an upcoming return to acting and an engagement to art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The Red Sparrow star recently flaunted her massive ring at Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Engagement rumors started swirling in early February when a source told Page Six that she saw the actress celebrating — and wearing an engagement ring — at French restaurant Raoul’s, in New York.

“They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner.”

The pair have reportedly been dating since June of 2018.

In terms of her career, Lawrence is set to return from an acting hiatus in a new indie film by A24. Though the project is still under wraps, the reported director of the film is newcomer Lila Neugebauer.