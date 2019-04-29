Rita Ora Rocks A Racy Number While Performing In Germany On Tour

Rita has been in Germany this weekend performing a number of shows on her “Phoenix World Tour.”

Her first German show was in Cologne at the Palladium. At that concert, she wore a sparkly sequined tracksuit. During the set, she took off the tracksuit top and showed off her sports crop top of the same brand which showcased her incredible abs. The Inquisitr reported on this look earlier today.

Her second German show was in Munich at the Zenith. The “Shine Ya Light” songstress turned the heat with her outfit during that show wearing a racy leotard-style number. The black leotard has flat silver studs on them and was accessorized with a huge belt. She wore chunky black heels and had her hair down and curly. In one shot, she is on her knees, lifting her backside up and showing off her shapely figure.

In the series of Instagram uploads, it appears Ora had an outfit change as she is more covered up in a different look where she is arched on a huge disco ball and interacting with fans in the front row.

The tour titled after her second studio, Phoenix, started in Australia in Melbourne on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month.

The European leg started in Oslo, Norway, at the Sentrum Scene on April 23, where she wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit, which The Inquisitr previously reported on. The tour will continue across the continent visiting places such as Paris, France, Milan, Italy, and London, where she will play the iconic O2 Arena on May 24.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Ora was launching her own tequila.

“I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with amazing brands and each time I learn something new about the business side of the industry. With this partnership I wanted to push myself to take on a new role,” said Rita.

“Being Chief Creative Partner and shareholder has allowed me to invest my time and energy in a new venture, which at its core highlights strong independent women. Working with Stella and visiting the distillery was an amazing experience and affirmed my desire to take on this position within the company. I can’t wait to toast this new partnership with my family, friends, and fans.”

Rita has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey. Next month, she is set to appear in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.