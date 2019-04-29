‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Celebrates Cassie Randolph’s Birthday By Wearing T-Shirt With Her Face On It

The ABC star donned a shirt with a gigantic pic of his girlfriend's face as they headed to Stagecoach.

Colton Underwood is talking his T-shirt style to the next level. The 27-year-old Bachelor star, who has been photographed wearing shirts that say everything from “Virginity Rocks’ to “Lover,” had his girlfriend Cassie Randolph as close to his heart as possible over the weekend when he donned a tee with a huge picture of her face on it in honor of her birthday.

According to E! News, ahead of the couple’s weekend jaunt to Stagecoach 2019, Colton Underwood paid tribute to his girlfriend on her 24th birthday by wearing a shirt with a gigantic color photo of her face on it. Cassie’s face appears on both the front and back of the shirt, as seen in a video of Colton posted by pal Joseph Tate taken ahead of the group’s trip to the country music fest in Indigo, California.

Cassie Randolph is not shown in the video, which was taken in an unidentified kitchen, but it certainly seems Colton has moved on from fence jumping as a way to show his love for his long-awaited Bachelor girlfriend. In this case, a picture is worth more than a thousand words as Colton Underwood makes it clear he is Cassie’s man—and number one fan.

While it’s not clear if Colton Underwood actually wore the Cassie shirt in public, the former NFL player later posted a pic from Stagecoach which showed him wearing a shirt with a dog on it. Underwood is a notorious dog lover. Cassie Randolph is not pictured in the photo, which shows Colton holding a red Solo cup in one hand and an American flag in the other.

While Colton Underwood showed his love for Cassie Randolph in a major way with a shirt of her face, the California speech pathologist also has not been shy about showing her affection for her Bachelor boyfriend. Last month, Cassie wore a Vegas Golden Knights jersey that said “Future Mrs.” across the back, according to Us Weekly.

While Colton and Cassie are not yet engaged, fans had a field day as they tried to interpret the meaning of the reality star’s custom shirt. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have gone on record as saying they plan to take their relationship slow.

“Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won’t move in together until we’re engaged or married,” Underwood told People. “As much as I want her to live with me, it’s a big step and something we both take very seriously.”

Colton Underwood has teased that he will propose to Cassie Randolph sometime within the next year.