‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Confesses To Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will decide to come clean to her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Sally knows that she can no longer hide the truth from Wyatt and will make a full confession that will leave him stunned, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn Wants Flo For Wyatt

Wyatt always falls hard in a relationship. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is fiercely protective of her son’s heart. However, Quinn has tried to stop interfering in her son’s love life in recent months. That is, she stopped messing in Wyatt’s personal life until Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) came to Los Angeles.

Quinn has made no secret of the fact that she prefers Flo over Sally. She has tried to talk Wyatt into leaving the redhead for his high school sweetheart, but he has remained loyal thus far. Quinn ran to Wyatt when she saw Sally and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in an embrace. She thought that Sally may be taking Wyatt for a fool. However, Wyatt believed that Sally could just be comforting Thomas after the loss of Caroline. He believed that Sally remained faithful to him.

Sally is blindsided by Quinn and the two square-off over Sally's living arrangement with Wyatt. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/z7GWz5sBwc #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qxBvv4ERcj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 24, 2019

Wyatt Begins To Doubt Sally On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 29, per The Inquisitr, indicate that there’s trouble on the horizon for “Wally.” It seems as if Wyatt will become suspicious of Sally and Thomas’ friendship. He will realize that not only do they see each other at work on a frequent basis, but Sally and Thomas also text each other. Wyatt will see a message where they refer to a secret.

Wyatt will be so distraught about the “secret” between Sally and Thomas that he will seek solace in the arms of another woman. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will ask Flo out on a date. Flo will reply to his invitation by sealing the offer with a steamy kiss.

Nothing can keep these two apart. ❤️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HTlRRCU0Bl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 24, 2019

Sally Spectra Confesses To Wyatt Spencer

It’s only a matter of time before news of the date reaches Sally’s ears. Wyatt will confront her with the text messages and demand some answers during the week of May 6. If she wants to save her relationship, Sally needs to confess and divulge Thomas’ secret. Sally reveals the truth to Wyatt and sets his mind at ease. It appears as if she may tell Wyatt that Thomas wants to break Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) up. Wyatt will be shocked, but at least he will be able to trust Sally again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.