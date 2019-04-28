Cardi B Spreads Her Legs In A Sequined, Tight Pink Outfit In Latest Instagram Update

Cardi B is taking time out of her busy schedule to share how exhausted she is with her fans.

In her latest Instagram snapshot on Sunday, the “Money” rapper, 26 is resting on a leather couch following a performance in Baku Azerbaijan. The artist was a performer at the Formula 1 event and, from her caption, put on a show that left her feeling flustered. In her performance attire, a hot pink, outfit decked in sequins with matching pumps, Cardi’s legs are spread as she closes her eyes. She also has her arms stretched above her head and said she’s “laid out like a dead roach.” The photo was shared with the “I Like It” rapper’s 43.7 million followers and received 1.8 million likes. The snap also received more than 11,000 comments from her followers.

“This pink is everything!!” one follower wrote.

“Yesssss mood,” chimed another.

Cardi also shared that while she was tired, she enjoyed the food and people in Baku. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper reportedly closed the 2019 Grand Prix on Sunday at Baku’s Crystal Hall, per Azertac. Baku City Circuit’s director Arif Rahimov was reportedly thrilled to have Cardi perform at the four-day event.

“We are absolutely thrilled that one of the most talented and exciting artists working in music today will be closing out our race weekend this year,” Rahimov said. “In only a short space of time, Cardi B has already established herself as one of the most original and influential voices in music, with a style and attitude unlike any artist performing today.”

Loading...

In addition to sharing her work ethic, Cardi recently used her Instagram account to air out her frustrations with media outlets and called out one specific website. The Inquisitr previously shared that Cardi accused the owner of The Shade Room of only focusing on the negative aspects of her and her husband Offset’s lives. Cardi said that the outlet, which primarily focuses on African American news and media, never posts positive news after the site decided to discuss Offset’s felony gun possession charge. In addition to insulting the site’s owner, Angela Nwandu, she also accused the outlet of spreading a “hate campaign” against the rapper and her family. However, shortly after posting her rant, Cardi deleted her timeline posts and said the website shouldn’t be biased in what they report.

“At the end of the day, a blog is a blog and I feel like they got to post the good and the bad,” Cardi said in a video.