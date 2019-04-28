Tristan Thompson Hangs With His Son After Allegedly Making No Effort To See Daughter

Tristan Thompson spent the weekend hanging out with his son, Prince, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

According to Hollywood Life, the NBA star shared a rare photo of himself with the little boy as the celebrated together at a birthday party. In the photo, Tristan Thompson is seen smiling while posing with a horse.

Tristan’s day out with little Prince, 2, comes just after the mother of his daughter, Khloe Kardashian, allegedly got angry with him for making little effort to see their child, True.

“Tristan has not been making an effort to see True. This frustrates and confuses Khloe so much. When he comes to town, he enjoys blowing off steam from a stressful NBA season by going out to restaurants and clubs and sees friends instead,” an insider told the outlet.

“He’s fine with Khloe having True all of the time. At the end of the day, he’s fine with it because he feels Khloe is the best caretaker for True, especially with his busy and traveling NBA schedule,” the source added.

Meanwhile, despite Khloe and Tristan’s difference, TMZ reported that earlier this month, they both put on a happy face to celebrate True’s first birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reunion didn’t go so well. When the couple reunited at the birthday party, it seems that they both had expectations, but were not willing to budge on the anger they were harboring towards one another.

“[Khloe] was expecting some kind of apology from him but he is just as furious as she is,” a source told Radar Online.

As many fans know, Khloe and Tristan called it quits back in February after Thompson was allegedly caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. It was the basketball player’s second cheating scandal in the span of a year.

Khloe called off the relationship and didn’t hide her anger over the situation, taking to Twitter to call out both Jordyn and Tristan. However, Thompson is said to be just as angry with Kardashian, whom he reportedly believes has ruined his reputation.

Apparently, the former couple didn’t speak one word to each other at their daughter’s birthday party, but didn’t make a scene as they celebrated with their little girl.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s break up by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.