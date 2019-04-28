Jessie Lawrence Ferguson’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Natural

Jessie Lawrence Ferguson passed away at the age of 76 on April 26th.

New York born actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson was found dead in his bed with the TV still playing by his son, Jace, on April 26. Known best for his role in Boyz n the Hood, the actor was 76-years-old at the time of his passing.

The actor’s official cause of death has not been reported as of yet. Local authorities, however, do not suspect any foul play as Ferguson appeared to have died of a natural death.

Speaking to TMZ, Jace reveals the death of his father came as an extreme shock as he was active and seemingly healthy just days prior.

“He was a strong, beautiful intelligent black man and he wanted the best for his son and all people,” he son said.

As TMZ reported in a separate piece, this news came especially hard for Boyz n the Hood fans as the 51-year-old director of the film, John Singleton, is currently in the hospital in a coma after suffering from a “major stroke.”

Initially, the director’s family members described the stroke as “mild.” Legal documentation obtained by TMZ, however, reveal his mother has petitioned a judge to appoint her as the temporary conservator of her son because he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

According to People Magazine, Singleton’s family is currently clashing in court over his medical condition as his daughter Cleopatra has argued her grandmother is “misrepresenting his condition” as her father is “not in a coma.”

“Although they do not have a concrete diagnosis, my dad is progressing every day and in that meeting [with] the doctor [said] that he could be out of the ICU in 5 days,” Cleopatra explained as she insisted she believed her grandmother was just trying to take advantage of the situation so she could drain her father’s estate.

Jessie Lawrence Ferguson who appeared as "Panhandler", who robbed an undercover Belker 'Chipped Beef' passed away on Friday aged 76. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/qF7QP1t4vw — Hill Street Blues (@HSBFans) April 28, 2019

She added: “My father is breathing on his own. He is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal.”

According to Hollywood Life, Ferguson has many other credits on his Hollywood resume in addition to Boys n the Hood. It was not until the late 70’s that his acting career really took off when he landed a role in the TV series, Starsky and Hutch. From there, he went on to appear in several other titles including:

The Chosen One

All Night Long

Amazons

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Prince of Darkness

The Presidio

Darkman

Ferguson, however, appeared to have retired from his acting career some time before his passing with the last title on his resume being The Chosen One from 1995.

Jessie became best known for his role as a dirty cop in the scene of Boyz n the Hood which can be viewed in the clip above. The scene has since been transformed into the subject matter of many animated GIFs and memes that have circulated social media.

Rest in peace, Jessie Lawrence Ferguson.