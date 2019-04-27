‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Chimes In On Bizarre Lala Kent-50 Cent Feud

The drama surrounding Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, and 50 Cent is truly mind-boggling.

An intense feud has been brewing on Instagram between rapper 50 Cent, producer Randall Emmett, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. 50 and Randall have worked on Starz programs Power and BMF together and used to be thick as thieves, but it looks like things have taken a major turn for the worse. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “In Da Club” rapper went after Lala on Instagram by calling her a “hoe,” and shared a clip from the popular Bravo show where she discussed her intimate relations with Randall.

Soon after trolling Lala, 50 shared text message screenshots on his Instagram between him and Randall. Things only got worse from there on out, and now some of Lala’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars are getting in on the feud by commenting on some of the posts.

Lala’s former bestie James Kennedy seems to be reveling in the drama, as he has liked three out of the four posts 50 shared regarding the feud. In the first post where the rapper shared the video of Lala, James couldn’t help but stay out of the comments section.

“IM DEAD,” James wrote, along with a skull and laughing emoji.

It’s no surprise that James is enjoying the drama between the trio, as he has had a major falling out with Lala over the last year. The former friends became estranged after James took jabs at Randall, calling him a “fat man” who only paid for Lala’s rent. The SUR DJ also suggested that Randall would move on from Lala when he found another young, pretty blonde.

Lala Kent clapped back HARD at 50 Cent after he came for her on Instagram ????https://t.co/ymrJ1GYKcF — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 27, 2019

Stassi Schroeder also made her way into 50’s comments by saying “This is treason” and adding the hashtag “guillotine.”

The Next Level Basic author was featured in the video alongside Lala, as she listened to her friend detail dirty bedroom secrets between her and Randall.

Two Judgey Girls noted in their Instagram Stories as they followed along with the drama, that Kristen Doute liked one of the posts from 50, but has recently retracted it. It very well could have been an accidental like from the James Mae creator and she quickly fixed it. Lala recently shared a bouquet on her own Instagram story that Kristen sent to her to congratulate her on six months of sobriety, so shade from the former SUR waitress is highly unlikely.

Lala began engaging with 50 in the comments section and even took to her Instagram Stories to bash the rapper for bringing up the #MeToo movement in his posts. Lala has since deleted all interaction and the video, while Randall changed his Instagram profile picture to him and Lala from a former picture of him and 50.