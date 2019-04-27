‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson May Get Wedding Spinoff Show

The engagement is reportedly part of a long-term plan by the demoted Housewife to keep her relevance on the show.

On Friday, Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Lodge, as reported by OK. With that announcement made, fellow Housewife Tamra Judge may have hinted that a potential spinoff series about Vicki’s wedding day may be in the works.

After Vicki shared a photo of her engagement ring on her Instagram, Tamra shared a picture of her with Vicki that she hashtagged “vickisocwedding.” The reality TV star was part of the Bravo spinoff Tamra’s OC Wedding when she married Eddie Judge in 2013.

An insider revealed to OK that Vicki and Steve’s engagement may not be as authentic as it appears.

“Vicki knew the only way she would stay on the show was if she made this engagement happen. It was this or she loses her orange.”

The insider added that it was likely that Vicki planned the engagement and pressured Steve to some degree in order to secure her spot as a housewife.

“Although everyone is really happy for her, she really left him with no other choice. He was backed into a corner and even though she is not returning full time, this did guarantee her a spot as a part-time housewife. It’s no coincidence that this engagement happened at the same time filming is wrapping for the upcoming season of RHOC.”

There has been widespread speculation about Vicki’s future on the show’s 14th season, prompted by Jeff Lewis’ claims on his radio show about her part-time demotion in February.

According to Radar Online, Bravo cameras were present to capture every significant moment of Vicki and Steve’s engagement. Cameras rolled as the reality star gushed over her impressive ring, but an insider says that the event was highly expected by those working behind the scenes.

Radar reported that Vicki originally promised network executives the marriage would happen, ensuring a new storyline for the hit show.

As a source told the media outlet, marrying Steve was part of Vicki’s agreement, and faced with the possibility of being fired, she promised the producers Steve would propose and gave her permission to film the moment. The insider claimed the housewife gave the producers a multi-season plan consisting of a filmed engagement for the current season, with her wedding being filmed for the next.

Even so, Vicki’s position on RHOC is shaky, as the source alleged she would likely earn her full-time status back, but with the caveat of a pay decrease. The source said Vicki is “trying so hard,” and “whooping it up” as much as possible. They added that she never has an off day and is ready to try anything that comes her way in a desperate bid to stay on the show.