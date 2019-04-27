Kanye Fans Are Selling Coachella ‘Holy Grass’ On eBay From His Sunday Service

It’s hard to know what people are thinking when they see an ad for “Kanye West Holy Grass” from Coachella, but it seems that it is actually claiming to be grass clippings from the Kanye West Easter Sunday Service from the Coachella Music Festival, and it’s being sold on eBay for a tidy sum, plus shipping.

Page Six says that Kanye’s fans have found a way to make some green from last weekend’s service in the desert, and it’s by selling pieces of grass they claim are from the rapper’s service under the names “Holy Grass” and “Spiritual Grass.”

Kanye has been selling what he calls his “church clothes” on his website, including his “Jesus Walks” tube socks for $50 (for a two-pack) and a crew neck sweatshirt for $225.

The grass on eBay can be purchased for prices ranging from $9.95 for a bag with grass clippings to $435 for a similar bag of grass clippings plus a single pair of the “Jesus Walks” socks.

People Magazine says that the original Coachella entrepreneur stated that the grass was picked from the ground at Kanye’s service, but there is no verification of this included with the baggie of clippings.

The ad refers to the grass as “blessed.”

“GRASS FRESH CUT BLESSED BY THE SOUND OF KANYE’S VOICE AND KID CUDI’S HUMMING.”

Someone sold "Holy Grass" from Kanye West's Coachella Easter Service for $100 on eBay: Shipping not included. ????https://t.co/aZ6PcLdR5D pic.twitter.com/dOfQc1kXaM — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) April 26, 2019

Kanye’s Sunday Service drew a large crowd, and a source close to the rapper says that it has made him consider a more spiritual path.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people. He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

Kanye West is even said to be considering starting his own church that would be based on music, rather than a hymn and sermon combination. The rapper is said to have a strong need to raise his children in faith, and he believes that getting involved is the best way to get this done.

West started delivering weekly services at the beginning of the year, and they are regularly attended by his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their three children, as well as other members of the Kardashian and Jenner families and other famous friends like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Kim Kardashian says that the services have been “very healing” for Kanye, and there is no particular denomination to the service itself.