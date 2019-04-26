What’s Coming & Going From Netflix In May Of 2019

Here's an official list of the titles being added to and removed from the Netflix library next month.

As hard as it might be to believe, April is quickly coming to an end. With May 1, 2019 less than a week away, Netflix subscribers know that means a whole new selection of content will be both added and removed from the streaming library.

As What’s On Netflix reminds us, April 2019 was a hard month for subscribers as a lot of big titles were removed including several James Bond movies and The American Pie collection. While May of 2019 is shaping up to be no different in terms of content loss, BGR confirms there are over 60 new original pieces of content being added to the streaming library next month.

As those who have been following Netflix news for a while know, more and more networks are opting for establishing their own streaming services as opposed to renewing contracts with companies such as Netflix. So, the streaming giant has been hard at work producing Netflix Originals to combat the loss of titles they were paying for the right to stream.

Per Mashable, here’s an official list of everything coming and going from the Netflix library in May of 2019.

Available on May 1

Knock Down The House
Munafik 2
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland

Available on May 2

Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen

Available on May 3

A Pesar De Todo
All In My Family
Alles ist gut
Cupcake & Dino
Dead to Me
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
The Last Summer
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover

Available on May 4

Like Arrows

Available on May 6

Abyss

Available on May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3

Available on May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

Available on May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious

Available on May 10

Dry Martina
Easy: Season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
Jailbirds
Pose: Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Wine Country

Available on May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Available on May 13

Malibu Rescue

Available on May 14

Revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Weed the People

Available on May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Available on May 16

Good Sam
Take Me Home Tonight

Available on May 17

1994: Limited Series
Chip & Potato
It’s Bruno
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!: Season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain: Season 2
Well Intended Love
White Gold: Season 2

Available on May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Available on May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Available on May 21

Arrow: Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Available on May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
The Flash: Season 5

Available on May 23

Riverdale: Season 3
Slasher: Solstice

Available on May 24

After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2
The Perfection
WHAT / IF

Available on May 27

Historical Roasts
Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Available on May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available on May 30

Chopsticks
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
The One I Love

Available on May 31

Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood: Season 2
Black Spot: Season 2
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Killer Ratings
When They See Us

Charmed (2018): Season 1, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4, The Mechanism: Season 2, and Supergirl: Season 4 are also slated to be added to the Netflix library during May of 2019. These titles, however, do not have an official release date as of yet.

Leaving on May 1

8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances with Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Licence to Kill
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen

Leaving on May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving on May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving on May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving on May 22

The Boss Baby

Leaving on May 24

Southpaw

Leaving on May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story (1961)