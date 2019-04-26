Prosecutors Have Agreed That All Evidence In Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Case Be Sealed

Prosecutors and other co-defendants involved with the college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to a protective order from the Department of Justice that seals all “academic records or information containing academic records,” the Daily Mail has reported.

The order also covers “college applications, including grades, test scores and essays (both draft and final)” and “any wiretap or consensual recordings that contain information about children or uncharged co-conspirators.” References to any health information, including mental health as well as any psychological information is also protected.

It is now up to a judge to sign off on the order.

Some of the parents involved in the case have asked for an additional arrangement in the order that states any discovery material must be turned over to them after 60 days. The order reportedly did not specify if Loughlin and her husband were among the defendants seeking the additional arrangement.

According to multiple sources, one of Loughlin’s daughters received a notice from the Department Of Justice notifying her that she was a subject of the investigation which could result in criminal charges, the Daily Mail reported earlier this month.

One source who had allegedly seen the letter said it was a “not-so-veiled threat.”

“[The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts] is making it pretty clear that they have evidence that very strongly suggests she knew of the illegal plot,” the source added.

The Daily Mail reported that currently there have been no charges made against any of the students involved in the investigation, but court documents indicate that at least some of the students were aware of the fact that their parents were committing crimes on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Loughlin’s daughter, Isabella Rose Giannulli, was seen in public for the first time since news broke that one of the girls was being investigated. She was spotted smiling and laughing while getting juice with a male friend on Thursday.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Loughlin will claim she did not know she was doing anything illegal when she allegedly paid $500,000 to help her daughters get into an elite private university.

A lawyer for Loughlin did not respond to the Daily Mail‘s request for comment, and it was not immediately known if her daughters have sought legal counsel of their own.

The scam was exposed in 2018 when Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith allegedly offered to secure a spot at SCU for a father for $450,000, the Daily Mail reported. That father was investigated by the FBI for securities fraud. In hopes for gaining some mercy from the court, he told the feds about the operation that Meredith was running.