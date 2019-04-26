Want To Avoid ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers? You May Need To Stay Off All Social Media For A While

Some mean-spirited trolls are trying to ruin the movie by sneaking spoilers into unrelated discussions on Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter.

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet and want to avoid spoilers, you may need to take a sabbatical from social media.

As the release of the long-awaited conclusion to the Thanos saga finally hits theaters, some mean-spirited trolls have decided to drop spoilers about the ending into all manner of online discussions that are totally unrelated to the movie. Within hours of the movie’s debut on Thursday night, sports fans began warning that people were sharing the Avengers: Endgame spoilers in the comment section for ESPN and Bleacher Report’s Instagram pages, for example.

It spread quickly from there, with many taking to Twitter to share the major revelations from the Avengers series conclusion — even (and sometimes especially) when others were warning early moviegoers not to share the spoilers. Video game streamer Noah J456 took to Twitter to chide people who were sharing spoilers, only to have some people respond by posting the entire rundown of spoilers for the movie.

Reddit has been another hotbed of these spoilers, to the point that moderators for several subreddits have had to shut down discussions and enact bans on those sneaking the spoilers into discussions. As Gamespot noted, the entire Marvel subreddit had to enact a temporary shutdown and restricted posting to avoid people sharing the spoilers.

“For precautionary purposes of course,” the moderator explained on /r/Marvel. “Also, spoilers are bad. We strive to keep this community spoiler-free, and due to recent events, we must take these measures to ensure that. Until we are more satisfied with our filter’s ability to weed out the influx of new spoilers, all posts will be subject to approval.”

This is not a new phenomenon. With the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, many people took to the internet to spread some of the biggest spoilers, with Reddit again being a major target.

Since Avengers: Endgame has finally hit theaters, there are also more legitimate reviews of the movie that offer spoilers, though they come with a warning tag to avoid giving away anything important to readers not ready for it.

For those fans who encountered an unwanted spoiler for Avengers: Endgame, there is still at least a silver lining. Some trolls have purposely spread incorrect spoilers, so even if they happened to read about a major plot point or a character’s alleged death, there is still no guarantee that it is true and the movie may not be spoiled for them after all.