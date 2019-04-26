Amber Heard’s Former Stylist Contradicts Her Claim That Johnny Depp Gave Her Two Black Eyes

Amber Heard is facing a new threat to her domestic abuse claims against her ex-husband, fellow actor Johnny Depp.

Depp, 55, filed $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, and he now has the support of Heard’s own personal stylist, Samantha McMillen. The fashionista’s statement contradicts Heard’s claims that she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on December 16, 2015, with two black eyes after Depp allegedly beat her up the night before. As per Hollywood Life, Heard publicly stated in an interview with People that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had assaulted her the night before she went on the late night TV show, but legal documents show that McMillen’s statement tells a very different story.

The celebrity stylist claims to have spent most of the day and evening of December 16 with the Aquaman actress, adding that she did not see any visible injuries on her face.

“I spent much of the day and evening with Amber Heard, preparing her to appear on the James Corden show. I saw her throughout the day of December 16, 2015, in good light, at close range, wearing no makeup,” McMillen stated.

“Throughout the day, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body.”

And after the show, Heard reportedly told McMillen, “Can you believe I just did that show with two black eyes?,” a claim that her witness testimony disputes.

“Ms. Heard did not have any black eyes, and had been visibly uninjured throughout the day and at that moment. I later learned that Ms. Heard had accused Johnny Depp, in court filings and the media, of violently abusing her the previous night, December 15, 2015,” her statement continued.

McMillen is a well-known stylist in the Hollywood industry, having dressed Brie Larson and co-star Chris Hemsworth for their Avengers: Endgame press tour and premieres. She is also Elle Fanning’s longtime stylist, and has worked with Heard in several major events since 2014. She has now become one of Depp’s biggest allies in his million-dollar defamation suit against Hard, which he filed after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post last December. While she didn’t name him in the article, she referenced their 2016 split, when she made headlines by accusing him of domestic abuse.

Depp’s attorneys filed the case on March 2, writing that Heard “purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,'” a claim that is based on the premise that she was indeed a victim of domestic abuse by the actor. Meanwhile, her lawyers dubbed his lawsuit “frivolous.”