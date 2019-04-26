Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Says Rumors Of Her Death Have Been ‘Exaggerated’

The reality star has made her first public appearance since death hoax.

Though Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, made headlines this week for an alleged hoax that had fans worried that she had passed away, the reality star is back in action and was spotted in Pueblo, Colorado with her husband, doing what the couple loves to do the most — chasing bad guys.

Beth took to FaceBook to share a story by Blasting News that revealed her recent whereabouts and she added a little of her signature, comedic flair when posting the news to her wide fan-base. Though Beth has been sharing little anecdotes here and there, this was the first time she’s personally addressed the hoax.

“The rumors of my death have been highly exaggerated,” she shared while adding several laughing emojis.

Fans of Beth’s hopped right into the comments section of her post and thanked her for the update, and expressed their elation over hearing from one of their favorite stars.

As Blasting News also shared, the famous bounty-hunting couple is in Colorado filming their new reality series Dog’s Most Wanted, and they’ve enlisted the help of a local neighborhood watch group to track down the fugitive, Leonard Trujillo Jr. Allegedly, the man in question is wanted on a handful of severe felonies and has been a “menace” to the quiet neighborhood. Several witnesses saw Dog making the rounds while on the hunt for the man, and even caught Beth with him.

Eagle-eyed fans of Beth also saw that she went live on Instagram yesterday, and in a now-deleted post, she followed Dog and several of his fans as he canvassed the neighborhood. It appeared that Beth forgot to turn her camera off when getting into the car and out of the public eye, but her followers caught the first glimpse of her in weeks, effectively putting the rumors to rest once and for all.

Following that post, Beth shared a video to Instagram of Dog and his new pals aiming to “make America safe again,” as he held up the wanted poster for Leonard Trujillo Jr. Many fans of the couple jumped into the comments section expressing their concern over Beth and to let her know how happy they are that she is still with them and back to doing what she loves.

Dog took to Instagram shortly after the hoax went viral, and seemingly shot down the rumors of his wife’s passing. Snopes also backed up the claim and said that although the reality starlet was hospitalized earlier in the month, the hoax seemed to spread by several “click bait” websites that mislead and confused several fans of both Beth and her husband.