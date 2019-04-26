Queen Latifah To Release First Album In Over A Decade

Latifah confirms that she's working to release new music sometime this year.

Queen Latifah revealed to The Blast that after a nearly 10-year break, she finally has new music on the way.

They caught up with Latifah in New York City on Thursday to ask her about the prospect of a new album on the horizon.

She confirmed that new material is coming with an anticipated release date sometime this year. This would make the new record her first studio album since Persona in 2009.

As far as what kind of music will be on the album, the multi-talented artist indicated she was working on not only hip-hop tracks but some jazz music as well. Latifah’s fifth record, The Dana Owens Album, included songs with heavy overtones of jazz and R&B.

During a press junket for her 2016 film Miracles From Heaven, Latifah told Deepest Dream that jazz was something she grew up with, her father playing it constantly during her childhood.

“Somewhere along the line, that jazz gene kicked on somewhere in the hip-hop years it kicked in and I kind of immersed myself in more and more jazz. Especially as people would sample jazz records for. hip hop. So I would find out what sample that was and I’d get turned on to some whole artist and their whole repertoire”.

Latifah has other projects in line this year, as she is set to appear in and produce the film, Paper Chase reports Variety. The movie will be produced by her Flavor Unit production company along with Gunpowder & Sky.

Latifah and Shakim Compere founded Flavor Unit in 1995. They will executive produce alongside Van Toffler from Gunpowder & Sky.

The actress released a statement expressing her excitement over the film, noting that she and Shakim had known Toffler for years and are excited to collaborate with him and his team.

“This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can’t wait to get started.”

The teen comedy will focus on an idealistic, good-hearted New Orleans teen named Alicia, who wants to remake herself at Kensington University in Atlanta. After she is unable to pay her tuition, Alicia, her mom, and her best friend plan on throwing a massive party to raise the money to continue her college dream.

Latifah’s recent acting projects include the hit comedy Girls Trip and a featured role in the Fox drama Star.