‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki’s World Is Turned Upside Down

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki’s world is turned upside down when Rey discovers something that Victor’s been hiding.

Victor (Eric Braeden) nearly told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) when he received a phone call from Jack (Peter Bergman) that Neil (Kristoff St. John) had died. Instead of continuing their conversation, Victor convinced Nikki to focus on mourning Neil and supporting each other, according to The Inquisitr’s daily recap.

According to Soaps In Depth, shortly after Neil’s memorial service, Victor disappears again. This time, Nikki has had it with Victor. She knows she’s married to a man who does whatever he wants to do whenever he wants to do it, and she’s not trying to change him. However, she’s worried sick that whatever Victor is hiding will end up causing them problems when they’ve so recently managed to get back on track after everything with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

“She does not want anything to jeopardize their happiness! She’s suspicious that Victor is keeping something from her because of his near-confession before they were interrupted about Neil’s passing,” Josh Griffith, the head writer and co-executive producer of Y&R, said of Nikki.

Nikki already tried to get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help her find out what Victor is up to, and she approaches the detective again. While it may seem weird considering the part he played in Victor and later Nikki’s arrest in the J.T. case, Rey redeemed himself with the Newmans by risking his job to help the women escape so that they could prove that J.T. is alive.

A timeless throwback in honor of the #YR birthday queen ???? pic.twitter.com/ea330AkoQV — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 18, 2019

Rey heads to Las Vegas and digs into Victor’s clandestine activities. There may end up being a problem, though, if Nikki or the rest of the Newmans attempt to hold Rey responsible for the huge secret he uncovers about “The Mustache.”

“Rey will catch a huge break in his investigation, leading to Victor’s secret being revealed. It’s something that Nikki could have never imagined, and it will turn their world completely upside-down,” said Griffith.

With Adam Newman recently recast with actor Mark Grossman, many viewers believe that Victor is somehow hiding the fact that his son is still alive. It wasn’t so long ago that Adam was presumed dead and returned to Genoa City. If that happens again, he’s bound to turn things upside down.

It does not seem like Victor and Nikki will get to relax and enjoy their golden years together yet, even though the Newman matriarch wants to enjoy their remaining time together, especially since they so recently lost such a friend in Neil.