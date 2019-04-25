‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!’ Returns To TV This Summer And It Will Be Hosted By Bruce Campbell

The Travel Channel could not have chosen a more perfect host for this show.

The Travel Channel is really turning into one of the more unique networks as far as having shows that are strange, spooky, chilling, haunted, and odd. Their latest announcement is one that deals with all of those things, and they have now found the perfect host on top of it all. Beginning this summer, their reboot of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will premiere, and it is going to be hosted by the iconic Bruce Campbell.

Bloody-Disgusting reported on Thursday that the reboot of the series is going to make its premiere on The Travel Channel on June 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Not only will Campbell be the host of the series, but he’s also going to executive produce it as well. As of now, there will be 10 hour-long episodes and all devoted to the incredible collection of Robert Ripley.

Robert Ripley was always enamored and obsessed with the weird and strange of the world, but not in a way to ridicule or make fun of them. He was truly intrigued by the different people and talents of the world, which led him to collect items and stories for others to believe in or not.

Now, Bruce Campbell is going to step into the iconic warehouse of Robert Ripley in Orlando, Florida, to detail and display the amazing stories from around the globe.

Bruce Campbell is known by millions as the man who has taken on monsters and ghouls, appeared in random places for other movies, and had a chainsaw for a hand. The horror genius believes that fans of his and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will not be disappointed with the content coming their way on The Travel Channel.

“Shooting this iconic series in the Ripley’s warehouse was actually unbelievable. I was blown away by the treasures that unveil a fascinating time capsule into the past and present. Fans are not going to be disappointed when they see the scope of wonderful and weird stories we reveal every week.”

The first episode on June 9 will focus on the six individuals who were known as the “Natural Born Thrillers.” After that, the next three episodes of the series will be called:

“Invisible Worlds”

“Showstoppers”

“Forces of Nature”

The Travel Channel is bringing some quality haunted programs to television, and they are focusing on things they know audiences will love. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this fall will see some popular ghost hunters return in a brand new series called Ghost Nation. With the reboot of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! hosted by Bruce Campbell, those with an affinity for the strange and unusual know which channel to watch.