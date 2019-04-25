‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News: Kike Hernandez’s Wife, Mariana Vicente, Guest Stars

The Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of April 29 promise an exciting new face as Mariana Vicente makes her debut in the role of a Forrester Creations model. Other characters central to Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) storyline also return to the CBS soap opera.

Wednesday, May 1 – Amelia & Phoebe Return

Nicola Posener reprises her role as Amelia, the British nanny, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) called in the help of Amelia on April 23. He convinced Amelia to send a video of Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) from Paris. He then let Hope watch the clip where Kelly asks for her father, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still in Paris, and it seems unlikely that Amelia will return without her boss. Thomas may contact Amelia in a bid to get closer to Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will leave for Paris to visit the girls. Of course, Thomas is delighted that he has Hope to himself. He will continue to scheme so that he can win Hope for himself and take advantage of the time that Liam is away.

Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) will also make her appearance on May 1. Hope really misses the baby and thinks that the bond she feels with her is because she’s really a Logan.

Just a gal finding her light ???? pc: @dougpasko #WarnerBrothers Thanks for the studio buggy rampage round the stages @caseylinn_hammons !! pic.twitter.com/5cFHf1EUem — Nicola Posener (@NicolaPosener) April 23, 2019

Friday, May 3

Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2010 Mariana Paola Vicente will make an appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. The beauty queen and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez tied the knot in December 2018, per Dodgers Nation.

Vicente will guest star as Pearl, the Forrester model.

Interestingly, around the same time as Pearl makes her appearance, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will also ask Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to wear one of his designs.

Henry Joseph Samiri will return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Douglas Forrester.

The little boy has already asked Hope to be his mother, but it’s his father who won’t accept “no” for an answer. Thomas has already shown that he will even use his son to get what he wants. He recently presented Hope with a drawing that was supposedly from Douglas. In fact, Thomas drew the picture and printed the words “I love you” on it. Hope was touched by the gesture.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.