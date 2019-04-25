‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers: What Happened In Marvel’s Biggest Movie Yet?

After more than a decade and 22 films, Avengers: Endgame has put a very neat bow on an extraordinary journey. Over the course of three hours, fans of the franchise will experience the action and laughs that they have grown used to, but there is no doubt that there may be a little more tears than usual. While Endgame marks the end for several of the series’ most beloved characters, as detailed in a previous The Inquisitr spoiler post, it by no means marks the end of the Marvel juggernaut, with several scenes making it clear that we will be seeing the heroes for years to come. In a film that was full of twists, crowd-pleasing moments and sentimentality, Endgame met fans expectations and beyond, in particular with these spoilers.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. Do not read ahead if you have not watched the film yet.

Thor Debuts A New Look

The early stages of Endgame show the surviving Avengers assisted by Captain Marvel in a relatively simple mission that saw Thor finally kill a severely weakened Thanos, going for the head after Thanos had used the power of the Infinity Gems to destroy the gems themselves. This seemingly ended any opportunity for the heroes to reverse the population-halving snap and sinks all of the surviving heroes into a depressed state over the next five years, with none more visible than Thor. When he is recruited to join the team once again for their plans to travel through time, gone is the chiseled King of Asgard. Instead, Thor is a Fortnite playing alcoholic with the beer belly to match. While it doesn’t take long for the God of Thunder to readapt to being a hero, as he reunites with his mother and iconic hammer in the past before playing a pivotal role in the second fight with Thanos. His final scene sees Thor handing control of New Asgard to Valkyrie and joining the Guardians of the Galaxy on their upcoming quest, guaranteeing that his next adventure will be unlike any previous.

Captain America Earns Mjolnir

In what is sure to be one of the most crowd-pleasing scenes in the film, Thor is saved from death by his trusty hammer, only this time it wasn’t the God of Thunder calling for it. As Thanos drove the Stormbreaker axe into Thor’s chest, Captain America was the one who summoned his hammer Mjolnir, stunning Thanos and cementing his status as worthy enough to wield the weapon. Previously, the only other Avenger other than Thor who was able to pick up Mjolnir was Vision, with Captain America unable to pick it up during Age of Ultron. In the time since, Steve Rogers has proven his worth and wields the hammer throughout his battle with Thanos. A moment that is likely to elicit cheers from audiences, it’s a major part of Captain America’s journey as his arc in the series concludes in a matter that is well deserved.

Women Are The Future Of The Avengers

In one notable scene during the final battle with Thanos, Spider-Man hands the Infinity Gauntlet to Captain Marvel, who is then assisted by nearly every living female superhero in the Marvel universe in fighting through Thanos’ minions in an effort to get the gauntlet to Ant Man’s time machine. The symbolism is sure to be lost on few and illustrates that as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown, it has gained a wealth of diverse characters in the process. While Captain Marvel didn’t play the dominant role in the film like some may have expected given her power, she was integral to the two battles with Thanos in the film and there is no doubt she will be one of the faces of the franchise as it continues. She will be joined by Valkyrie, who was handed control of New Asgard by Thor. While Black Widow’s death means the lone woman in the original Avengers won’t be a part of Phase 4, the new look Avengers could potentially be lead by Marvel and Valkyrie.