‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reportedly ‘Determined’ To Help Catelynn Lowell Avoid Postpartum Depression

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been together for years, so it makes sense that they are there for one another through hard times. With Cate recently giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Vaeda, a source tells Hollywood Life that Tyler is “determined” to help his wife avoid postpartum depression — something that she has struggled with in the past.

“Tyler’s been extra protective of her. He’s determined to help her avoid postpartum depression this time. He’s so tuned in to what’s going on with her and has been doing everything he can to make sure she’s in a good space emotionally and not getting too overwhelmed.”

The source claimed that Catelynn is doing “really well right now.”

The Teen Mom OG star gave birth to the couple’s third daughter earlier this year, in February. She had been open about her pregnancy with fans on social media, and shared details with them regarding her pregnancy cravings. She also shared many baby bump pictures with her adoring audience.

When the baby was born, fans were anticipating that the couple might name their baby “Tezlee,” as it was the name that had initially been decided upon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, though, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler had changed their mind about the name. Catelynn explained that the name “wasn’t sitting” with them like it previously had. As a result, they settled on the name “Vaeda,” a name which Catelynn admitted was inspired by the film My Girl.

Recently, Catelynn has been enjoying motherhood — and has been taking some time out for self-care. The source described Tyler as “super-dad,” and revealed how he is helping his wife.

“He has no problem taking over so she can take a nice bath or go get her nails done,” the source explained, saying that Catelynn even went out for a girl’s night recently. Catelynn shared photos of herself all dolled up with her fans on Instagram, and even shared photos of her night out.

The source added, “He’s so sweet and caring and he loves her so much.”

Viewers have been watching Catelynn and Tyler share their lives since their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple made the difficult decision to place their newborn daughter up for adoption. They continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG, and fans watched as they got married. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, on New Year’s Day in 2015.

Teen Mom OG is set to come back for another season, although an air date has not yet been announced.