Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Son Leland Chapman Unfollows Wife Jamie On Social Media, Posts More Cryptic Quotes

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son, Leland Chapman, has seemingly had some issues in his relationship with his wife, Jamie, as of late. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the duo has been posting back-and-forth cryptic posts on social media for a while, and now the couple took the drama one step further by unfollowing each other on social media.

Yesterday, Leland shared a quote on Instagram that said: “money is no longer the root of evil, attention is.” Though some fans took to the comments section to surmise that Chapman and his wife are feuding, he remained mum on the subject. Jamie then fired back at her husband’s post in her own Instagram story, however, adding some fuel to the fire.

“Guys want a pretty girl until they actually get a pretty girl, and then they get insecure and make her feel bad for all the attention she gets,” Jamie shared.

Prior to this alleged spat, Jamie and Leland showered each other with affection on social media. When Leland posted a shirtless photo of himself by a gorgeous lake, wielding a fish that he had just reeled in, Jamie showered the comments section of the Instagram post with adoration and appreciation for her man in a series of now-deleted comments.

Additionally, Leland had posted some of his wife’s modeling photos to Instagram, including one sultry snap of her wearing a “Netflix and Chill,” tee shirt and a pair of boy short-style underwear. He also shared another photo to Instagram of her sprawled out on their bed, topless, and wearing nothing but a pair of body-hugging bottoms, and mused that he couldn’t wait to get home to the love of his life.

Tensions have been high for the entire Chapman family as of late, especially with the family’s matriarch, Beth Chapman, continuing the fight of her life following her most recent cancer diagnosis. Beth has been in and out of the hospital following emergency surgery to remove a blockage last year. During that scary procedure, Beth’s medical team found out that her cancer had returned, and following additional testing, that the illness had since spread to her lungs.

As Pop Culture shared, a recent death hoax involving Beth has plagued the family as well, and prompted Dog to seemingly speak out following the slew of misinformation.

Using his own cryptic quote on Instagram, Dog shared a quote from Winston Churchill that expressed how he felt about the fake news of his wife’s passing.

“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on,” Dog shared.