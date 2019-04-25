Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber Are Reportedly Collaborating On A Secret Project Together

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are reportedly cooking up a special project together. The Blast reports that they spoke to an insider with knowledge about their plans, who confirmed that the two pop superstars are collaborating but didn’t share any other details.

The Blast also notes that there have been hints that Justin and Ed have been working together. Both singers’ managers have posted almost identical pictures of each of them standing in front of a green screen. Each of those posts had the same caption.

“This guy! Something is happening.”

During his surprise appearance during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set on Sunday, Justin confirmed that he had new music coming but has since said that fans will have to wait for approximately a year, TMZ reports. According to their article, he’s recorded some new songs, but it doesn’t look as if his new body of work is ready for public consumption and likely won’t be for a while.

Justin last released music in 2015 with his chart-topping Purpose album. As Billboard notes, multiple singles from that album topped the Billboard 100 chart like “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean.” But, despite this success, the singer’s life has been plagued by struggles with mental health.

In a February 2016 interview with GQ, he admitted that he had been taking Adderall for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

“[I’ve been taking it for] about a year now, but I think I’m about to get off of it because I feel like it’s giving me anxiety,” he confessed.

The next month, Justin canceled the meet and greets on his tour. In his announcement of the news on Instagram, he admitted that meeting fans was too taxing on his energy.

“I’m going to be canceling my meet and greets. I enjoy meeting such incredible people but I end up feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people’s spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy,” he wrote in the caption. “Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression..”

As Cosmopolitan Magazine notes, there have been reports that Justin has been getting treatment for depression. This was reportedly triggered by his ongoing turmoil with being one of the world’s most famous people. As Seventeen Magazine reports, Justin recently took to Instagram to reassure his worried fans that he has been doing well. So, it seems that he has been finding ways to cope with his mental state in a positive way.