Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Returns To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 15, reveal that Nicole Walker is alive and back in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will make her first appearance back in Salem on Thursday, and she’ll likely shock a lot of people, her former boyfriend Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) most of all.

As Days of our Lives fans already know, Eric and Nicole were the love of each other’s lives, but they were torn apart by Eric’s stepbrother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and then again by her assumed death.

However, Nicole is not dead, or at least she’s not dead anymore. It is unclear what happened to her in that burning warehouse. Everyone believed that she had died, and her friend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), ended up with custody of her daughter, Holly. Nicole may have died in the fire but was resurrected by Dr. Rolf’s miracle serum.

However, the fan favorite character may have also escaped the fire and faked her own death for reasons that fans will eventually find out. Either way, she’s back now, and her return is going to cause a lot of drama and mixed feelings by those who were close with her before her presumed death.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) takes Chloe Lane out for their first official date. However, Stefan is hiding a dirty little secret. Just hours before, he hooked up with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Stefan is trying to put the steamy hookup behind him and keep it hidden from Chloe. However, she is already suspicious after finding a button from Gabi’s shirt at the mansion.

All the while, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will also share a night of romance. The couple has been growing closer by the day, and many fans are loving their sexy coupling. On Thursday, viewers will get to see a lot of the pair they lovingly call “Cin.”

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will trick Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) into spilling the truth about Eric’s feelings for her. It seems Eric’s love for Sarah will come out just as the love of his life, Nicole, returns to Salem.

Eric may be looking at making a very difficult choice in his future, one which could impact many relationships with those he loves.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.