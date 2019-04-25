‘California Dreams’ Cast To Reunite For Special Concert

The cast of the fan-favorite ’90s teen series, California Dreams, is set to have a huge reunion.

According to Deadline, the show’s original cast members, which include Kelly Packard, Michael Cade, William James Jones, and Jennie Kwan will get the band back together to perform with singer Ryan Cabrera at the Saved By The Max concert in Los Angeles on Friday.

Saved By The Max is a Saved by the Bell-themed pop-up restaurant, and a replica of The Max, the iconic hangout from the former teen series.

California Dreams is considered by some fans to be a sister series to Saved by the Bell and was produced by the same man, Peter Engel. The show followed a group of teenagers who attended high school and played together in a band. They often hung out at a place called Sharkey’s, where they performed their music.

The series ran on NBC from September 12, 1992 until December 14, 1996, and was created by writers Brett Dewey and Ronald B. Solomon.

Much like its sister series, California Dreams featured multiple layers as the teenage friends, Matt, Jenny, Tiffani, Tony, Jake, Sam, and Sly, dealt with an array of issues such as heartbreak, loss, and more, while also delivering the laughs.

Of course, this won’t be the first time the California Dreams cast has reunited since the end of the show. Back in 2010, the gang got together during an episode of Jimmy Fallon’s late night show.

The group gave fans an update about all of the things they’d been up to since leaving the show. Many of them revealed that they had children and were happily married. Others were still acting and singing, and William James Jones even revealed that he was pursuing his master’s degree.

Cast of ’90s teen sitcom ‘California Dreams’ to reunite for concert https://t.co/6yI8CENhmh pic.twitter.com/F6Zb1zdhcR — Page Six (@PageSix) April 25, 2019

It seems that ’90s nostalgia is alive and well in the U.S. at the moment. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, ‘NSYNC is said to be fielding offers to reunite and go on tour, with or without lead man Justin Timberlake, especially after the group hit Coachella to sing with Ariana Grande earlier this month.

@alexwbradford @RosecastES @tjkjnr thanks for making my night with the California Dreams theme song- not sure you’ve seen the reunion from a few years ago??

CALIFORNIA DREAMS REUNION ON THE JIMMY FALLON TONIGHT SHOW https://t.co/RFfMVGxD2v via @YouTube — Katie Alshouse (@kpickart) March 7, 2019

“There’s such a hunger now for great pop, for nostalgia. It’s almost like a warm, comfortable blanket, especially for the generation that grew up with them, who are now moms and dads. The timing is right,” an industry source recently told Billboard.

Meanwhile, CNN recently reported that the cast of Saved by the Bell also recently reunited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show.

Fans of California Dreams should keep an eye out for the cast’s reunion concert clips on social media.