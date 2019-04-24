Kelly Rowland Shows Off Washboard Abs In Her Latest Instagram Photo

Kelly Rowland is flaunting her stunning body on Instagram in her latest photo slideshow.

The “Ice” singer posted a photo on Wednesday of herself wearing a grey suit, heels and sunglasses as her curly, black hair flowed. The singer also wore a white bra underneath that showed off her amazing frame. In one photo, she is pretending to hitchhike a ride while walking. In another, she’s dancing and smiling while by herself in the snap. The photo was shared with Rowland’s 8.8 Instagram million followers and received more than 200,000 likes. The photo also received more than 4,000 comments from the “Motivation” singer’s fans.

“Cause a traffic jam why don’t u!!!” exclaimed Insecure star Yvonne Orji.

“Sooo imma throw my lunch away and just eat air so I can look this good lol,” chimed another follower.

The post comes almost one week after the Destiny’s Child group member was seen reuniting with her bandmates in Beyonce’s Homecoming. In the Netflix documentary, Rowland, along with Beyonce and Michelle Williams, performed some of the group’s hits like “Say My Name” and “Soldier.” In an Instagram video, Rowland shared a clip of the performance and expressed her gratitude for being a part of Beyonce’s record-breaking performance.

“I never went to college, because I was touring,” Rowland captioned. “Had I gone, it would have MOST DEFINITELY BEEN AN HBCU! For my highschoolers out there, who have the opportunity to, choose an HBCU! Everyone I know who has, BRAGS about the experience and I soak up every story and pretend I was there. I didn’t have to pretend in rehearsals, I had a glimpse of the feeling. Thank you sis, for an experience, I WILL NEVER FORGET! I love you, genius!”

The Inquisitr previously shared that Destiny’s Child’s reunion at Coachella in April 2018 could’ve been the catalyst to the group’s manager and Beyonce’s father Matthew Knowles latest venture. It was announced on Tuesday, April 23 that Knowles is helping to create a musical based off of the Grammy-winning group’s back catalog. The musical will reportedly be in the group’s hometown in Houston, Texas and has plans to move to Broadway and London West End, as well as a world tour. The play’s director, Je’Caryous Johnson, said the play will be a “unique” and “inspiring” and Knowles has trusted him with telling the group’s story. Destiny’s Child released their final studio album in 2007. Since then, the group has reunited on a few occasions and are all on good terms.