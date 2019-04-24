Martha Stewart Allegedly Has No Idea Who Chip & Joanna Gaines Are

The queen of homemaking Martha Stewart allegedly has no idea who HGTV superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines are, reported Page Six. The Gaineses were honored at The Time 100 Gala where the most influential people in the world were feted at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Page Six reported that the home improvement and design superstars were very excited to meet Stewart but rumor has it that she had no idea who the couple was after they were introduced by mutual friend Sophia Bush.

Chip Gaines said in an interview with Page Six, “We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn’t have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue. But we don’t mind at all, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha and so we asked someone to introduce us. Martha was very gracious and supportive, it was a really wonderful moment for us to meet her.”

While Stewart did acknowledge that she knew of the couple and their design empire of businesses, including partnerships with Bed, Bath & Beyond and Target, she did say to Page Six that she had never met them before.

Chip and Joanna Gaines will helm a new network on the Discovery channel, reportedly replacing the channel’s DIY Network. The network will run on a 24-hour cycle, claims Page Six, and will debut in 2020.

The Time 100 was a list of who’s who in the worlds of entertainment, science, politics, sports, and medicine. The publication produced six covers featuring some of their influencers including singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Sandra Oh, CBS News anchor Gayle King, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and soccer player Mohamed Salah.

Vulture reported that the gala also produced some strange moments as well, including Taylor Swift’s red carpet entrance that had photographers scrambling for the perfect photo of the singer, who is currently filming a role in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway play Cats.

Vulture also noted that Nancy Pelosi has a female bodyguard, Olympian (and recent bridesman to DWTS Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy) Adam Rippon is pals with Reese Witherspoon, and that Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are indeed close pals when they are not filming their hilarious cooking series on VH1 titled Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Martha Stewart continues to publish her magazine Martha Stewart Living and hosts a series with rapper Snoop Dogg titled Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1. The Gaineses’ new network has a tentative debut of 2020.