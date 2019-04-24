Sarah Hyland Shares The Self-Care Routine She Uses During Mental Health Struggles

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland has had a rocky road with her mental and physical health. Not only did she suffer from kidney dysplasia and endometriosis, but she also found herself struggling, mentally, to cope with her illnesses. Now, Hyland has shared her self-care routine in hopes that others who may be struggling can find some comfort of their own with her tips and tricks.

As People Magazine reported, the actress shared that the first thing she does when she finds herself in a negative space, mentally, is hit the gym — though she revealed that because of her recent health setbacks, she hasn’t been able to dedicate the time she usually does to working out. Hyland underwent a second, grueling kidney transplant a few years back, and her body is still recovering from the ordeal.

“I haven’t really been able to work out the past four months. It’s just been putting me in a more anxiety ridden place. You have all of these plans and something happens where you’re not able to do it,” Hyland shared.

So while the actress finds herself unable to hit the gym, she’s been pampering herself at home. She shared that she’s been using Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus body wash, which is available on Amazon, and that the restorative, exfoliating properties of the cleanser have completely transformed her skin. Hyland also shared that she had ignored focusing on a good skin-care routine for years, and now that she’s adopted one she’s feeling so much better about herself.

“To be able to take control of my body and use a product that makes me feel comfortable, because I’m not able to do what normally makes me feel comfortable, has been really amazing.”

Taking care of her skin is just one of the many steps that Hyland takes to make sure her body feels — and is performing — at it’s best. She also revealed that she tries to eat the right foods, and has cut out fast food and tries to eat more greens to get her body feeling optimal. She advised her fans to invest in themselves, instead of investing in “trivial things.”

Hyland added that having a good self-care routine is important when she feels as though other areas of her life are out of her grasp, this gives her a sense of control over something. Practicing good habits, such as using decadent moisturizers, has helped her transform her life in all aspects, including mentally, physically, and emotionally.