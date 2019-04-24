Jennifer Garner Says She Most Often Gets This Surprising Compliment From Fans

Jennifer Garner has met thousands of fans throughout her illustrious acting career, who often greet here with sweet works for a number of things such as her looks or her work. There is one compliment the Alias star gets way more than others, however, and that message may come as a shock to many.

“They tell me I’m prettier in person than I am on screen,” the 47-year-old revealed to People, noting that she hears it “every day at some point” if she’s out and about.

“I don’t know what it is, but that is by far what I hear the most,” she added.

The compliment may come as a surprise to many of the actress’s, especially since she is the cover star for the magazine’s May 2019 Beautiful Issue, but Garner explained that she feels “really lucky” for the interactions that she has with her fans.

“[They] tend to feel like I’m the girl they grew up next to or an old friend, and they want to continue a conversation that I didn’t know we were having,” she said.

While Jennifer’s fans typically have nothing but nice things to say to the actress, the internet is a different story. The Elektra star makes it a point to try and avoid reading about herself or checking out pictures online.

“It’s not that I don’t care, it’s that I care too much,” she said of her decision to ignore posts and articles about herself on the world wide web.

One platform she does keep up with, however, is Instagram. Jennifer curated her account on the popular social media site less than two years ago, but her posts have quickly become some of the favorites of her 5.8 million followers, especially the ones for her Pretend Cooking Show.

Just yesterday, Garner took to her Instagram account to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of her hit film 13 Going on 30, which quickly became one of the actress’s most popular pieces of work, and was even referenced in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

Loading...

“I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie,” she wrote in her commemorative post. “And even luckier to be part of something that, all these years later, can still make people (hi, @arianagrande) smile.”

As for the next step in her career, Garner says she is focusing on her company Once Upon a Farm, which produces cold-pressed baby food, and will continue to act as ambassador to Save the Children amid the film projects she is currently working on.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Garner by following her on Instagram.