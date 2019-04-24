Jennifer Garner Says She Most Often Gets This Surprising Compliment From Fans

Jennifer Garner has met thousands of fans throughout her illustrious acting career, who often greet here with sweet works for a number of things such as her looks or her work. There is one compliment the Alias star gets way more than others, however, and that message may come as a shock to many.
“They tell me I’m prettier in person than I am on screen,” the 47-year-old revealed to People, noting that she hears it “every day at some point” if she’s out and about.
“I don’t know what it is, but that is by far what I hear the most,” she added.
The compliment may come as a surprise to many of the actress’s, especially since she is the cover star for the magazine’s May 2019 Beautiful Issue, but Garner explained that she feels “really lucky” for the interactions that she has with her fans.
“[They] tend to feel like I’m the girl they grew up next to or an old friend, and they want to continue a conversation that I didn’t know we were having,” she said.
While Jennifer’s fans typically have nothing but nice things to say to the actress, the internet is a different story. The Elektra star makes it a point to try and avoid reading about herself or checking out pictures online.
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Garner is gracing our cover of this year's #BeautifulIssue! ???? The gorgeous actress, activist and mom of three is doing her part to change the world everyday. Tap our bio link to read her thoughts on friendship, raising kind kids and staying happy! |????: @thomaswhiteside
“It’s not that I don’t care, it’s that I care too much,” she said of her decision to ignore posts and articles about herself on the world wide web.
One platform she does keep up with, however, is Instagram. Jennifer curated her account on the popular social media site less than two years ago, but her posts have quickly become some of the favorites of her 5.8 million followers, especially the ones for her Pretend Cooking Show.
View this post on Instagram
This dip, by Melissa Clark (@clarkbar) of @nytcooking, is a little something I’ve used to make a blah meal ooh la la for years. The more you make it the more you’ll discover your tastes. For example, I tasted like garlic for six days after this batch—????—I ate it all anyway. #dragonbreath???????????? #sodeliciousonanything #pretendcookingshow The full episode is on IGTV ???? . Melissa Clark’s Spicy, Garlicky Cashew Spread Ingredients: 1 cup roasted, salted cashews 2 tbsp chopped cilantro, with some stems ¼ cup canola or safflower oil 4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped 2 tablespoons soy sauce 2 teaspoons brown sugar 1 to 2 jalapeño peppers, sliced (discard seeds or not, to taste) Juice of 1 lime (I like more????????♀️❤️!) Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper . Directions: 1. In a blender or food processor, combine cashews, cilantro, oil, garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, jalapeño(s), lime juice (and 2 tablespoons of water that I forgot!). 2. Blend until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. 3. Use it on beef, chicken, shrimp, veggies, as a chip dip— anything. 4. Yum.
Just yesterday, Garner took to her Instagram account to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of her hit film 13 Going on 30, which quickly became one of the actress’s most popular pieces of work, and was even referenced in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video.
“I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie,” she wrote in her commemorative post. “And even luckier to be part of something that, all these years later, can still make people (hi, @arianagrande) smile.”
View this post on Instagram
Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut, directed with ❤️ by our beloved Gary Winick ???? and a clutch of loving, hardcore producers (3 brilliant women—before it was cool to be led by women!) . The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world. (Hi #SixChicks—@brielarson, @ashleybenson, @christabrittany—who also played a young me in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past—and my own sweet @revjuliaroth). . I loved my day with this slumber party crew: they danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes. At the last minute I tossed my adopted LA family member Maddy Sprung-Keyser into the scene. @maddsk went on to be an Academic All American swimmer at Amherst, got her law degree from NYU, and is producing podcasts for @pineapple.fm. Looking back into her adolescence—with the hair and the men not wanting to jump her bones—is extra special today. Imagine if every 13 year old girl had an opportunity to dance and feel beautiful like the girls in this film. I am proud of all of you. ❤️ . I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie. And even luckier to be part of something that, all of these years later, can still make people (hi, @arianagrande ????) smile. ????
As for the next step in her career, Garner says she is focusing on her company Once Upon a Farm, which produces cold-pressed baby food, and will continue to act as ambassador to Save the Children amid the film projects she is currently working on.
Fans can see more of Jennifer Garner by following her on Instagram.