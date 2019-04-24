Donny Osmond Sends Peter Frampton The Best Present Ever For His 69th Birthday

The 'Donny and Marie' star sent a celebratory message to the '70 rock god, courtesy of Weird Al.

Donny Osmond had a special delivery for Peter Frampton—and he sent it by way of messenger Weird Al Yankovic. In honor of the legendary singer and guitarist’s singer’s 69th birthday, the Donny and Marie star recorded an elaborate song-and-dance video to mark his milestone day. In an even more iconic twist, the video was delivered to Frampton via intermediary “Weird Al” Yankovic.

In the video, Donny Osmond is surrounded by gold balloons as wishes Peter Frampton a happy birthday and tells him, “This one’s for you.” The 61-year-old “Puppy Love” singer is then transported to a Vegas-like stage complete with a sequined jacket, flashing lights, and backup dancers as he sings to Frampton, “69 sure looks good on you!” The clip ends with a grinning Donny sitting amid an array of birthday balloons and a pile of presents.

Peter Frampton posted the video to Twitter and Instagram along with a thank you to the former teen idol.

“This was a wild surprise birthday vid from @DonnyOsmond. Thank you so much. Wow! And it was delivered to me through an intermediary known to us all as Weird Al. Thanks, guys… much appreciated,” the Frampton Comes Alive singer wrote.

You can see Donny Osmond’s supersized birthday greeting to Peter Frampton below.

While Peter Frampton and Donny Osmond shared space in teen magazines in the 1970s, their similarities pretty much stop there. Sure, Osmond once touted that he’s “a little bit rock and roll,” but in a 2001 interview with AV Club, Frampton admitted he didn’t enjoy being likened to a teen idol as female fans zeroed in on his good looks.

“As soon as you get screamed at, to the hardcore musical fans, there goes your credibility as a rock-god guitarist,” Frampton said. “There’s no way that’s going to happen when you’re perceived along the lines of Donny Osmond. I hate to liken myself to that, but that’s the dark side of the story, as far as I’m concerned. To even think that I was perceived in that genre blows my mind.”

Still, nearly 20 years later, Peter Frampton clearly appreciates being serenaded with a birthday pop tune belted out by the ultimate ’70s teen idol, Donny Osmond.

Last year, Peter Frampton revealed that he is suffering from a degenerative muscle disease called inclusion-body myositis (IBM). Frampton was diagnosed with the rare disease—which will likely eventually affect his ability to play the guitar—four years ago after falling off a stage, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Frampton told CBS This Morning he kept his diagnosis a secret from family and friends for years. He also shared that his upcoming Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell Tour, will be his last, as he vows to go out while still at the top of his game.

Peter Frampton’s farewell tour kicks off on June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wraps on Oct. 12 in San Francisco, California.