Bebe Rexha Shows Off Cleavage In Pouty Photo

Bebe Rexha has shared a cute pouty photo to her Instagram account that shows off her cleavage.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker has over 8 million followers on the app and updates her Rexhars regularly with what’s going on in her world with stories and photos.

The picture which has been liked by over 380,000 users shows Rexha rocking a jeweled necklace with her name on it while wearing what appears to look like a black tracksuit top. She is striking a pouty pose as she places her hands to the side of her face. The adorable photo shows a softer and cafe free side to the star. The photo has been located in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, Bebe opened up to her fans about being bipolar via her Twitter which The Inquisitr announced.

Her latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 65 million streams on Spotify and over 43 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video.

The Daily Mail noted that Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” She took to Twitter to announce her collaboration with them also earned her two Billboard Music Awards for Top Radio Song and Top Country Song. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

The Inquisitr reported her new interview with Marie Claire Magazine where the “I Got You” songstress got real on anxiety and industry men telling her she’s too old.

“I’ve had moments when I didn’t want to leave the house, or I’d get super nervous at parties; I’d be in the corner freaking out. I didn’t know that was anxiety,” she expressed.

When talking about her age, she shut down those who made her feel like she was old and that she should lie about it.

“I’m 29, my grandmother is old! I’m edging closer to my 30s, but I’m not faking my age like I’m supposed to. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything to anyone or search for anybody’s acceptance anymore.”

In another candid interview with Nylon Magazine, Rexha revealed she dates people based on their energy and not their gender, and admits that she thinks men are scared of her, which The Inquisitr covered.